After winning three state titles between 2015-17, the Lamar girls soccer team fell to Pillow Academy last year in the postseason.
On Saturday, the Lady Raiders will try to win four out of five, as Lamar edged Starkville Academy 2-1 in the MAIS Class AAAA, Division II semifinal round to earn a berth in the championship game at Jackson Prep.
Goals by Anniston Monsour in the second minute and Emma Kate Uithoven in the 46th minute combined with strong defensive play by the Lady Raiders proved the difference, and head coach Nina Galindo said she was thrilled to watch her team, which has no seniors, grow during the season and have a chance at another title.
“It feels amazing,” Galindo said. “I was an emotional wreck all day, and no one thought we would be here and pull this off. As a new coach coming in, it feels really amazing.”
Lamar (11-6) navigated injuries in the early part of the season and also shared players with the school’s volleyball team when the soccer team wasn’t playing a district opponent. The Lady Raiders went unbeaten against district competition and topped St. Aloysius 3-0 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round to advance to Thursday’s game versus Starkville.
“It’s such a good feeling to come as far as we have,” junior Lydia Hutcherson said. “In the beginning, we were really doubtful of everything, but we’ve grown so much as a team. It feels amazing to have a new coach, a new start, and finally be back to where we belong — in the championship.”
Following Monsour’s goal, Lamar spent most of the first half on Starkville Academy’s side of the field but couldn’t find the back of the net again and took the 1-0 lead into intermission. Six minutes into the second half, Lamar made it 2-0 when Uithoven and Sarah Pierce Swift passed it back and forth in the middle of the field before Uithoven kicked it in.
“We’ve been working on that in practice,” Uithoven said. “Coach Nina has us doing drills where we do one-twos, and me and Sarah have always been on the same team doing that in games, so I think that helps a little bit.”
Starkville’s Lauren Bock scored in the 68th minute to cut the lead to one, and Lamar had to maintain its composure for the rest of the contest. The Lady Raiders did that, ending the game with several shots on goal in the final few minutes of regulation.
“I think the team did a good job still connecting even without scoring, but I definitely think us scoring early in the first and second half helped us to keep going and motivated us,” Uithoven said.
Hutcherson said her and her teammates’ abilities to take in game film and address areas of concern has helped them come out on top in two low-scoring playoff games.
“We’ve watched every single game we’ve had, replayed everything and seen what we’ve needed to improve upon, and every single practice we’ve just grow on those things,” Hutcherson said. “We just remember the things we’ve already learned, and we try to (implement) those in the game as best we can.”
Bayleigh Brent had another strong game at keeper for Lamar, as she finished with four saves out of five shots on goal by Starkville Academy.
“She just knows what to do back there,” said Lamar assistant coach Kierstin Ewald, who works with the team’s goalies. “We changed some things up on defense, and she felt more confident with that, so I think that led to her being able to perform well when the ball did come to her because she was confident in her teammates and her own skills.”
Lamar will play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Jackson Prep against the winner of the Hartfield Academy-East Rankin Academy game.
