Lamar School announced Wednesday its hiring of Jacob Land as its new head football coach.
Land comes to Lamar after spending this past year as an assistant coach at Madison-Ridgeland Academy. The Patriots recently won the MAIS Class 6A state championship. He replaces long-time head coach Mac Barnes, who retired from Lamar at the conclusion of this past season.
“We are so excited to have Jacob and his wife Kris join the Lamar family,” athletic director Matt Boone said in a statement. “They will be an asset to our school and community. Jacob’s vision for the football program and his attention to detail is second to none. He will do a fantastic job leading our young men.”
Previously, Land was an assistant coach for Jackson Prep during a five-in-a-row state championship run by the Patriots. His coaching stops also include Fort Worth Christian and North Forney High School in Texas.
