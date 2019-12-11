When Parker Harris suits up for his first game as head coach of the Jackson Academy baseball team, he’ll be back at his alma mater.
A 1997 graduate of Lamar School and a Meridian Community College alumnus, Harris was chosen to take over the Jackson Academy baseball program after spending a decade with the Raiders as an assistant.
JA opens its 2020 season against Lamar in February.
“I think the school saw what I’ve done here: my work ethic, my relationships with kids, and they thought I was the best choice to take over,” Harris said. “It’s an honor that I was selected to take over this program, and build it the way I see it and try and put my touch on it.”
One of the ways Harris said he has already started to build the program is by hiring a full-time pitching coach who will work exclusively with the Raiders’ hurlers.
On the offensive side, Harris said he wants to put an emphasis on fundamentals and implement a strategy of small ball. Bunts, hit-and-runs and other methods will be the focus for getting players on base and scoring runs.
“There’s only so much stuff you can do with baseball, but it’s how you go about it,” Harris said. “With a new coaching staff, there are new drills. It’s not the stuff they’re used to, but the kids are excited because it’s new, even though I’ve been here 11 years now.”
While he’ll still stand in the same dugouts and coach the same team like he did as an assistant, Harris said he already feels different now that he’s managing the entire Jackson Academy baseball program with obligations such as fundraising. But his players, as well as people associated with the school, are looking forward to his tenure, Harris added.
“I’ve had a great response from parents, patrons and our kids. They’ve really bought into what we’re trying to do,” he said. “Coaching baseball is coaching baseball, but at the end of the day I’m responsible for the product we put on the field and out into the community.”
