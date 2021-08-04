Life as a college soccer player is just getting started for Lamar alumna Emma Kate Uithoven.
Uithoven suffered an ACL tear in her right leg during her senior season last fall and finally got cleared by Drs. Jimbo Green and Chris Morgan to resume full soccer activities. She trained with Lamar girls soccer coach Gretchen Macdonald earlier this summer, as well as with Elite Technique for agility work.
After signing with the University of Arizona in January, Uithoven finally arrived in Tucson, Arizona, several weeks ago to begin voluntary workouts. While it’s an exciting time in her life, Uithoven admitted it was also challenging to move to a completely different part of the country.
“At first I was very nervous to move so fa away from home not knowing anyone,” Uithoven said. “I had previously met a couple of girls on the team, but I had never met the girls in my recruiting class except for over the phone.”
Fortunately, those freshmen quickly bonded with one another, making the transition much easier for Uithoven.
“There are nine freshmen, and we all get along great, and we’ve become very close over the past three weeks,” Uithoven said. “After practices and summer classes we get to explore Tucson and the campus. All of the upperclassmen on the team have been very nice and welcoming. I miss everyone from home, but I’ve been so busy that I haven’t had a chance to get homesick — but it does help that I get to FaceTime my friends and family. I’ve loved every minute so far.”
Getting back to full speed after an ACL injury hasn’t been too difficult, Uithoven said.
“Things are a lot better,” Uithoven said. “I’ve been working every day to get back to where I was before. I’ve been released from my doctors and Arizona’s orthopedic. My leg strength is getting back to normal, and my muscle is starting to become noticeable. I have 100% trust in my leg. As I gain muscle I’m becoming more comfortable with my movements. I feel good and excited to be back on the field.”
Before Uithoven arrived on campus, a major change took place within the Arizona soccer program. Former head coach Tony Amato, who recruited Uithoven to Arizona, took the head coaching job at Florida, and Arizona hired Becca Moros as its new head coach in June. Due to NCAA regulations, Moros hadn’t been able to oversee practices until Wednesday.
While she hasn’t gotten to practice under Moros for long, her and new assistant coach Lorraine Quinn aren’t a total mystery to Uithoven. Both of them played at Duke, the same school for which Macdonald played. While Moros and Macdonald weren’t on the team at the same time, Macdonald had high praise for them both.
“Becca is honestly one of the best to ever play at Duke, and I played with Lorraine Quinn for two years, so I know her personally quite well,” Macdonald said. “Honestly, she was probably one of the most technically sound players we ever had. When Emma Kate texted me and told me they would coach her, it was a full-circle moment, especially knowing what wonderful soccer minds they are. They’re great players and leaders, and it was reassuring to know Emma Kate’s in such a good place and being led by two outstanding women on the field. I’m so excited for her.”
Based on her conversations with Macdonald, Uithoven said she’s excited about the new coaching staff as well.
“I have high expectations based on what Coach Macdonald has told me about them as coaches and players,” Uithoven said. “They both had incredible careers as players in the ACC, being All-Americans at Duke and have experience playing with the National Team. I’ve listened to podcasts and interviews of them, and their soccer IQ is off the charts. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to be coached by soccer minds like that.
“I think we will have a more possession-oriented style with an attack up the middle — not quite as direct as the style of the previous staff. We had a team dinner together, which I really enjoyed because I got to meet them in person and got to know the team before we started practicing. I’ve run into Coach Moros several times on campus, and she’s always so friendly. She’s very easy to talk to.”
As a former college athlete, Macdonald said her advice to Uithoven is to always be a reliably hard worker.
“Any college coach will love a player they can rely on, who is consistent and shows up every day, and Emma Kate has that good attitude, so she’ll be fine,” Macdonald said. “We talked about that a lot before she left. The other important thing is taking it one step at a time. She’s far from home and probably the only player from this part of the country on the team. It’s about embracing being outside this bubble and learning as much as she can, because she’ll come across people she never would’ve met otherwise.”
