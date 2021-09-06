After taking a few practice swings, Jack Combest was set to putt on No. 3’s greens Monday evening, but he instead took a step back right before hitting the ball.
“There was a lot of noise in the crowd, and it sounded like something hit where there was metal on metal, so I kind of just backed off, refocused and got lucky,” Combest explained.
Combest and teammate Scott Morgan won their flight Monday at the Jimmy Gamblin Labor Day Tournament, allowing them to participate in the annual tournament’s shootout, where winners of each flight play Northwood’s course in a sudden-death match. Combest had made the cut to hole No. 3, and the decision to refocus before finally putting paid off. By sinking his putt, he put himself and Morgan in the driver’s seat for winning the shootout.
“It looked good,” Combest said. “I thought it had a chance (when I hit it). We still had three other teams to putt, but we felt really good about our chances. At least we were in the hole, and everyone else had to make it to tie us.”
No one else did, and the Combest-Morgan duo walked away as winners of the shootout.
“We’ve been doing this a long time, and this was the first time we even got in the shootout, so this was cool,” Combest said.
In the championship flight, the team of Brady Lagendyk and Alex DeBardeleben rode a strong Sunday performance to win the 2021 Labor Day tournament. The pair opened with a 63 Friday and shot 57 Saturday to put them in the driver’s seat, securing the win by shooting 64 Monday.
“It feels good,” said DeBardeleben, who won the Labor Day tournament for the first time. “Brady and I play well together. We balance each other out well. On that second day, we hit the ball well and made a lot of putts.”
For Lagendyk, it was another addition to an already impressive resume. The Lamar junior won both the junior and men’s club championships last year, as well as the Labor Day tournament in 2019 with Eli Mitchell, who now plays for South Alabama.
“My partner really hit the ball well,” Lagendyk said. “All I really had to do was be there for him with the shots he didn’t hit well.”
Shooting a 57 on the second day certainly helped, he added.
“It’s definitely nice to have a lead and be able to play with the guys who are in second place to see how they’re doing,” Lagendyk said. “It gives you a lot of confidence going into the last day.”
His father, Michael Lagendyk, said he was proud to see his son win another one of Northwood’s major tournaments and credited the people at the country club for their role in developing Brady Lagendyk as a golfer.
“He’s had a lot of good guys here at Northwood who have taught him a lot, like Tate Thompson and Eli Mitchell,” Michael Lagendyk said. “All the guys in the 1 o’clock group always take care of him and do good things for him, and I appreciate that they put their arms around him and teach him well.”
