The Meridian girls basketball team is known for its high-octane offense.
But on Tuesday night against Murrah, its defense needed to prove it could get the job done just as well, and while the Lady Wildcats ended up with their fewest points of the season, they never let the visiting Lady Mustangs surpass them and remained undefeated with a 38-31 win.
“We actually take more pride in our defense,” Meridian head coach Deneshia Faulkner said. “We had some struggles today being undersized, but I think it was a good game for us. A good learning experience.”
Murrah battled back from a 21-12 halftime deficit to get within one point of Meridian (11-0). Mylani Galbreath scored eight points on her team’s 10-2 run to make it 23-22 in the third quarter.
Ti’Ian Boler responded with six points of her own on the Lady Wildcats’ ensuing 9-0 run that started at the end of the third and moved into the early stages of the fourth to go back up by 10.
Turnovers by the Murrah (8-4) early in the final period helped sustain Meridian’s lead. A 3-point play by the Lady Mustangs kept them in the game and down by seven with 1:14 to play, but free throws late sealed the victory for the Lady Wildcats.
“This was a good challenge for us. This is a game we can build from,” Faulkner said. “I think it was good for this to happen to us this early because that’s just what basketball is. We’ve got to learn to play when our shots aren’t falling.”
Absent from Meridian’s usual arsenal was its perimeter shooting; the Lady Wildcats made just one 3-pointer. Boler finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, Tymesha Reed and Dabreasha Powe each chipped in half a dozen points and Arianna Patton added four steals along with five points.
Galbreath scored a game-high 18 points and added six rebounds for Murrah, and Tyraven McGowan had seven points and six boards.
MERIDIAN BOYS 79, MURRAH 62
After scoring just once in the first half, Kyler Yarbrough entered the second and hit back-to-back 3-pointers, followed by a layup, to give the Wildcats a 15-point lead, their largest up to that point.
After Yarbrough hit another shot from outside, the Mustangs scored nine straight points to cut its deficit to six with under a minute to play in the third quarter.
But then KeEdrick Armstead stole the ball and hucked it to Makeem Roberts for a wide open dunk. Seconds later, Roberts charged at the basket again and threw down another slam as time expired to put Meridian back up by 10.
The sparks from Yarbrough and Roberts helped give the host Wildcats a 79-62 win Tuesday.
“We knew it was bound to happen,” Meridian head coach Ron Norman said. “Kyler knew his time was coming, Makeem is as consistent as can be, but our defense got them discombobulated a little bit, and we ran out to a 17-point win.”
A close contest for the first 10 minutes, a 9-0 run by Meridian (8-1) gave it a six-point lead in the second quarter and a 28-25 halftime advantage. The Wildcats had nine points off 3-pointers in the first half, all coming from Phillip Mosley, before Yarbrough nailed his 3s in the third quarter.
Yarbrough finished with 17 points, while Azerious Ellis scored a team-high 18 points with six assists and five rebounds. Roberts also poured in 16.
“Their defense wasn’t the problem. I just knew I didn’t do enough for my team in the first half,” Yarbrough said. “I know my team’s going to score the ball; we’re not a selfish team. We’re going to get it done as a team.”
Kenard Bowie ended with a game-high 19 points for Murrah (6-5), scoring 11 in the opening period but putting up only two in the second half. Joseph Dupree hit three of his four 3-pointers in the third quarter as part of a 16-points performance, but didn’t make one in the fourth. Jamaal Esco was held to just three points.
“(Bowie) was on the scouting report, and (Dupree),” Norman said. “(Dupree) got loose, but that’s a credit to him being a really good player. (Bowie) was the X factor, so I think we slowed him down, and we slowed down (Esco), and that was the difference in the game.”
Meridian hosts Clinton Friday.
