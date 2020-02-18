Tuesday’s MHSAA Class 3A first-round meeting between the Southeast Lauderdale girls basketball team and Wilkinson County went scoreless for the first 100 seconds.
Then the barrage started.
Six different players finished with double-digit scoring efforts for the Lady Tigers as they sprinted past the Lady Wildcats, leading by as much as 67 points before eventually coming away with a 79-25 victory to book a second-round meeting with Tylertown on Friday.
“It feels really good to get that first win,” Southeast head coach Dana Buchanan said. “The kids have been relaxed, and we play well when we’re relaxed. They were excited, but not unfocused.”
Savannah Davis scored a game-high 13 points for Southeast (22-6), hitting three shots from beyond the arc. Shakira Wilson, Turshanna Alford and Ki’Miyah Williams each tallied 12 points, while J’Nyah Moore had 11 points and Kenyata Walker finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“It feels very rewarding not only to be one of the people that scored double-digits but to also be able to get jumpshots in to make double digits,” Davis said. “It feels like we’re playing as a team now. We have chemistry, we’re one heartbeat, and that’s what we need right now in the playoffs.”
The Lady Tigers started the contest on a 19-0 run and drilled five 3-pointers in the opening quarter to lead 30-4 heading into the second, where they outscored the Lady Wildcats 22-10. Moore’s steal and bucket in transition with 3:55 to play before halftime put her squad up by 30 points, and a 13-0 run before the break made it a 52-14 game at intermission.
Playing with most of its second-string and bench players in the third quarter, Southeast strung together another 13-0 run to increase its lead to its largest of the night at 73-16 midway through the period. Davis and Williams closed out the game by each drilling a 3-pointer as the Lady Tigers’ only points of the fourth period as a running clock helped finish the contest.
Southeast outrebounded Wilkinson County (5-17) 34-10 and finished with 11 steals to the Lady Wildcats’ two.
“We’re here to play, and we want to go all the way to the top,” Buchanan said. “This game shows (other teams) how we can play. This game is not our goal. Our goal is to win four more, and with a win like this tonight, we’re ready to play anybody in 3A.”
The Lady Tigers’ second-round matchup with Tylertown (19-3) is slated for 6 p.m. Friday.
