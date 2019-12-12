Ten minutes of the second half was all that was needed for the Lady Knights.
After scoring six goals in the first 40 minutes, West tallied another in the 48th to mercy rule Choctaw Central 7-0 Thursday.
The Lady Knights are undefeated over their last 12 games, winning 10 of them.
“We’re starting to jell at the right time. It seems like things are going our way right now,” West head coach Alex George said. “We’ll catch the last part of the season, get ready for the last set of district games, hopefully take care of business there and move on to the playoffs.”
Bailee Fairley had the only multi-goal performance of the contest as six different players tallied for the Lady Knights, who kept the Lady Warriors out of opposing territory for all but a few seconds and held them without a single shot.
“We played hard, took it in stride and used it as a learning experience,” Choctaw Central head coach Aaron Terrell said. “They are one of the best teams in the state, and when you play a team like that, you use it to make you better. That’s all you can do.”
Rylee Dunlap scored first to put West (14-1-2, 3-0) ahead with 32:45 to play in the first half. Railey Mayatt then blocked a ball that was trying to be cleared from the box, gained possession and snuck in a goal in the bottom right corner of the net.
Mary Emma Ramsey fired in a shot that deflected off the right post and bounced in before Alice Williamson stole a ball and put away a score to make it 4-0. Anna Aviles went for the goal on a set piece and ended up successful, and Fairley scored from close quarters before extra time.
Fairley then netted her second goal in the second half by heading in a corner kick.
The Lady Knights finished with 23 of 27 shots on goal.
“(The Choctaw defense) was playing low pressure, kind of sitting in,” George said. “So I think we did a really good job of breaking that down at times.”
Anastasia Ben had 16 saves for Choctaw Central (4-3-0, 0-2).
“I thought she played really well,” Terrell said of Ben. “I know (West) scored a lot of goals, but they had a lot of shots, and I thought she had quite a few nice saves there.”
West plays Newton County on the road Tuesday.
