Neither Ember Temple nor Alice Williamson remember the first goal they ever scored as youth soccer players.
That’s understandable, since there have been so many throughout their soccer careers.
West Lauderdale’s dynamic duo finished the 2020-21 season each ranked in the top 10 in the MHSAA in goals scored, with Temple coming in at first with 39 goals and Williamson finishing in a three-way tie for eighth with 28, according to MaxPreps.com.
While they’re a threat to score every time they touch the ball, Williamson and Temple both said they weren’t concerned about how many goals with which they finished the season.
“When I go into the game, it’s more about winning, not about how many goals I scored,” Williamson said.
And since the West Lauderdale coaches like to sub in their younger players during blowouts, Temple said she didn’t want to be the only starter scoring in the limited minutes of playing time they got for most games. She led the team in assists with 23, while Williamson finished with 21 assists on the year.
“Most of the teams we played aren’t as challenging as Florence (in the state title game), so for varsity we only got to play a certain amount, and my mindset was to both help other people and to score goals,” Temple explained. “I never really though, ‘I need to score this many goals.’”
A pair of notifications on her phone alerted her to her lead in the MHSAA, which left Temple surprised.
“I got a notification when I was No. 2, and then No. 1,” Temple recalled. “It was crazy, and I didn’t think it would happen.”
West Lauderdale girls soccer coach Alex George said having two girls finish in the top 10 in goals scored was a phenomenal accomplishment.
“It’s no surprise those two would be a part of that wonderful group,” George said. “We’re really honored. They’re two players who are going to be missed tremendously. That senior group has been an impact group since seventh grade, and we’re excited to have seen their success for the last few years and also look forward to what they’ll do at the next level.”
The next level for Williamson and Temple is Southern Miss, with whom they both signed to continue their soccer careers.
“I’m so excited,” Temple said. “It makes me a lot more comfortable with that whole situation, because it’s going to be scary anyway, but the fact that I have one of my best friends going helps me.”
Said Williamson, “It’s definitely going to help me a lot. I’m used to playing with her, and we know how each other plays, so it’s easy for us to connect because we’ve played together for so long.”
That long history of playing soccer together has developed into a bond off the field between Temple and Williamson.
“We’re like best friends, and I think we’ll actually be roomates,” Williamson said. “It’s exciting having a such a close friend coming to Southern with me.”
At Southern Miss, Temple said she hopes Williamson has the same calming effect she’s had as a teammate at West Lauderdale.
“We’re really close off the field,” Temple said. “I’m close with all of the girls, but playing with Alice and going into a game where I’m nervous, she makes me not nervous.”
While they’re ready to begin their college careers, they both expressed how appreciative they are of their time as members of West Lauderdale’s girls soccer program.
“I’ve gained a lot of friendships and have gotten better by playing with all of the good players on our team,” Williamson said.
For Temple, the experience left her with bonds she’ll always treasure.
“Playing for West really helped me grow as a person because the girls and the coaches became my family,” Temple said. “It really showed me responsibility and leadership.”
