Expectations for the West Lauderdale girls soccer team aren’t exactly a secret.
Having won three of the last four MHSAA Class 4A state titles entering this past season, the Lady Knights were once again gunning for a championship. They finished the 2019-20 season with a 23-1-3 record and went on to claim their fourth title in five seasons after shutting out Florence 5-0 in the championship game Feb. 8.
Because of their continued success, West Lauderdale girls soccer coach Alex George has been named the Premier Preps Presented by Mississippi Power Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.
“It’s quite an honor, but the real praise goes to the girls,” George said. “No coach would be where they are without the players believing in what they’re doing. I’m the luckiest guy because I get to be around some of the best players who are 100% devoted.”
One of the things George and assistant coach Sonja Rowell constantly preach to the players is tradition and the importance of maintaining the standards the program has set since their run of success began. Players are eligible to play for the high school team from the seventh grade on, and West Lauderdale’s junior varsity players often get extended playing time in varsity games. That early development helps them continue that standard by the time those players move up to the varsity team, George said.
“From the seventh grade on, I think they begin to ascertain the importance of what this team is about,” George said. “I think them being around the older girls and the competitive nature of the team, it molds and shapes that younger generation, so when they transition to (high school) they’re ready to take the reins. That’s probably one of the biggest keys. Every year we reiterate the importance of tradition, and like any good program you have to pick the right group of girls that believe in that, and these girls do.”
It’s not just the coaches and players, though. George said the parental support the program receives is a big help.
“West Lauderdale has a very tight-knit network of parents who are so devoted to making sure their kids are involved in things like travel teams,” George explained. “We have parents who travel all overr the U.S. several months a year making sure their kids are getting good competitive soccer. They’re also involved in fundraising. We couldn’t do it without them, and it makes it so easy. I’m not afraid to call anyone up to ask them for help. It’s a great, wonderful group of folks.”
