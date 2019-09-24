Laurel Breland smacked a go-ahead two-run homer over the right-center fence at Southeast Lauderdale in the fourth inning, and Kaytie Hillman hit a three-run homer in the fifth to pad the lead for the Lady Hornets, who held the Lady Tigers without a run in the final four frames to win 13-5 Tuesday night.
Southeast head coach Chris Harper had his team run after the game.
“I’m not at all happy,” Harper said. “Our defense stunk it up today. We didn’t play defense.”
Down 2-1 in the bottom of the second, the Lady Tigers grabbed the lead on a two-out, three-run rally off three consecutive doubles and four straight hits. Leadoff batter Shakira Wilson drove in Akira Causey on a double before Lauren Pickett batted in Alexis Wilson and Shakira Wilson when she reach second base. Bre Ruffin doubled on the next at-bat, moving Pickett to third, but Southeast couldn’t get any more runners home.
After Lake scored twice in the second to tie the game, Katie Moulds picked up a single and later scored in the bottom of the frame to give the Lady Tigers a 5-4 lead.
After Breland’s home run to put the Lady Hornets ahead 7-5 in the fourth, Alana Edmonds scored after reaching base on an error. After picking up another run in the fifth, Hillman’s homer put Lake ahead by six before it grabbed two more runs in the top of the seventh. Southeast got two quick outs, but its outfield dropped a pop-fly hit by Landry Leblanc. The error scored Edmonds, and Leblanc was then sent home on a single by Hillman.
The Lady Tigers offense managed just two hits through the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. With one out in the bottom of the seventh, down by eight, they loaded the bases off three straight hits, but a ground ball was fielded for a game-ending double play.
“Their shortstop’s probably got the best arm in our district,” Harper said of Lake’s Taylor Duncan. “When she’s holding the ball in the infield, it’s hard to take home plate.”
Southeast tallied 13 total hits for the game. Ruffin went 3-for-4 with a double and Shakira Wilson went 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Pickett was 1-for-3 with three RBIs, and Emmy Williams and Moulds added two hits apiece.
Duncan finished with three of Lake’s 17 total hits, with two runs, an RBI and a walk. Breland went 2-for-5, earning a triple with one run and two RBIs. Edmonds and Leblanc each added three runs.
“They’re the best team in our division for a reason,” Harper said. “We’re not mentality tough, we’re not physically tough. We played a great series last night at Wayne County, and we come out here and just lay an egg. It tells me we’re not ready for a championship.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.