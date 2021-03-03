JACKSON – One field goal per period is not going to cut it when you play the state’s top-ranked 3A team.
But one is all the Kemper County boys mustered against Booneville in the first and second quarters of Wednesday’s MHSAA Class 3A state semifinal game.
The Wildcats weren't much better in the second half, with two field goals in the third quarter and three in the final period. The result was a season-ending 53-27 loss.
First-year coach Qu'Varius Howard said he had never before suffered through a game with only seven field goals.
“Not as a player or a coach,” Howard said.
Kemper County went scoreless for the game's first 4:42 and fell behind 8-0 before Benequez Winston broke the drought with a free throw. It was 10-5 after one period, 21-8 at the half and 35-16 through three quarters.
Howard said he felt the “bright lights” of the Mississippi Coliseum contributed to his team's performance. The lack of scoring was certainly a major departure from the three victories that brought the Wildcats to the final four — 78-45 against West Marion, 81-64 over Yazoo County and 70-52 against Tylertown. It was also a season low, the previous fewest being 44.
James Granger and Ty’Kevon Steele had eight points each for Kemper County. Billy Johnson, one of three seniors in Booneville’s starting lineup, had a game-high 14 points.
Howard was pleased with his team’s progress throughout the season considering COVID and not getting many of his players until after football season. The Wildcats started two seniors, Granger and Qavion McClendon; two juniors, Alfred Love and Jamar Grace; and Winston, a sophomore. Looking to the future, he said he will have his players hit the weight room hard.
Booneville will attempt to win the school’s fifth championship when the Blue Devils play defending champion St. Andrew’s at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Booneville’s victory continued the strong play by teams from Northeast Mississippi. Ten teams from that part of the state have advanced to championship games.
