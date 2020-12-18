PHILADELPHIA — Kosciusko is built around defense. That was made apparent the second half against Neshoba Central Friday.
Behind the defense and the play of Antonio Harmon, Kosciusko got past the Rockets 52-44.
“Neshoba is a well-coached team; they run a lot of back door cuts and a lot of motion offense, so we challenged our guys to stay with their cutters,” Kosciusko coach Eleazarus Greenleaf said. “It was a great team win and great defensive effort.”
The first half was low-scoring, with Neshoba Central having a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Then the second quarter, the Kosciusko defense began to make a difference. The Whippets held the Rockets to just six points in the frame and ended the first half on a 9-3 run to tie the game at 18 at intermission.
The defensive dominance continued, as Kosciusko held Neshoba Central to just four points In the third quarter. Also in the third, Harmon scored 12 points as the Whippets built a 31-22 lead at the end of the period.
“We try to let the shooters get loose, contain and get rebounds,” Greenleaf said. “That’s the biggest part for us is getting the rebound and getting out in transition, and that’s what we did tonight.”
In the fourth quarter, Kossuth built their lead up 12 points, but Neshoba did cut the lead down to four points, 38-34, on back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the quarter. The Whippets ended the game on a 10-3 run to put the game away.
Harmon, a Mississippi State football signee, had a game-high 18 points to lead Kosciusko.
“It’s all about defense. We came in with a defensive mindset, and that’s what wins games,” Harmon said. “Offensively, we were getting rebounds and getting in transition and getting easy buckets.”
JaQuan Hall added 13 points for the Whippets (7-2).
“We have a lot of things we have to clean up on both ends of the floor,” Greenleaf said. “We have to get more confidence in our shooters in making shots, and down the road in district play, that has to happen.”
Zae Goodin had 15 points to lead Neshoba Central (5-8). David Nash added nine points for the Rockets.
“Kosciusko came out and defended well, and I give them all the credit,” Neshoba Central coach James Cruise said. “We didn’t execute as well as we should have, but they had a lot to do with that. They got a lot of transition baskets. We are a young team, so we still have to find more consistency on both ends as we head into district play.”
NESHOBA CENTRAL 59, KOSCIUSKO GIRLS 40
Hama’ya Fielder had a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Rockets (9-2) past the Lady Whippets.
Aaliyah Amey had 11 points to lead Kosciusko (5-3).
