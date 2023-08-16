Northeast Lauderdale students showed up for the Trojans’ home volleyball match on Monday to pack the student section and cheer on their team during a Barbie-themed pinkout.
West Lauderdale volleyball coach Doug Everett saw the display of support from the Northeast Lauderdale community, and it inspired him to issue a challenge to Knights fans to come out and support their team. West fans responded by overfilling their own student section for the Knights’ home match against Enterprise on Tuesday, which ended in a 3-0 sweep of the Bulldogs by the Knights.
A handful of Northeast students made the trip out to join the West students in the Knights’ student section on Tuesday even though the two schools have a flourishing volleyball rivalry.
“I think a little of it has to do with a lot of these girls play club volleyball together,” Everett said. “My wife coaches there, I coach here, so there’s a little bit of support even though we’re such big rivals as far as the district goes. I think a lot of the girls want to support each other and see everybody do good.”
West and Northeast students alike were able to see the Knights perform well against an Enterprise team that won two playoff games last season. The Bulldogs kept up with the Knights early in each set, but West’s offense seemed to come alive late every time before the Knights won 25-17, 25-20, 25-15.
“We were a little slower on the tempo than I would have liked, but we had moments where we looked really good,” Everett said. “I think everybody contributed. All of our starters did really good, and we got into the bench, and those girls did really good to finish the game up.”
West earned the edge in the match with strong play above the net, and Lilly Grace Henderson, the Knights’ middle blocker, provided plenty of pressure with her attacks and block attempts. Everett said he told his setters to target Henderson at the net because she has been on fire so far this year.
“She’s gone to first on our team in kills, and she’s got probably the fewest amount of attacks of the big four hitters that we’ve got. She’s jumped to like top-20 in the state,” Everett said on Henderson’s play. “I’ve never seen her play this good.”
Henderson said the fan support from the packed student section helped the Knights play better, but she did not think the Knights played all that well overall. She said her sets are usually a bit tighter to the net, but they were off the net on Tuesday. Everett said Henderson can have a banner year this season if the Knights can get better at setting the ball.
“We’re a little high on our sets, especially to the middle with Lilly Grace and Kennedy Parker,” Everett said. “Then we’ll come back and we’re a little low, so I think missing that day of practice (on Monday), we definitely could have worked on that, and I told Allison (McCoy), Lilly Grace and Kennedy that we need to work on it in practice, because we were off a little bit Saturday too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.