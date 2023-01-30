Six teams from Lauderdale County made the Mississippi High School Activities Association soccer playoffs this season. Just one remains.
After going undefeated in district play and securing a first-round bye, West Lauderdale’s girls soccer team has survived twice and advanced twice to earn the opportunity to play New Albany for a North State title and a spot in the 4A championship game.
The Knights beat Corinth 7-0 in round two, and they knocked out Caledonia with a 2-0 victory at Meridian Community College on Saturday in round three. Caledonia had a good team that beat North Pontotoc 7-0 in the second round, but the Knights’ aggressive offense kept the Cavaliers on their heels while West Lauderdale's defense made enough saves to secure a win.
“I think we played pretty good. We played hard. That was a tough team. They made it difficult for us offensively,” West Lauderdale coach Brandon Rogers said. “We just need to kind of sharpen up a little bit touches, sharpen up passes just a little bit. Other than that, I think we’re on the right track.”
The Knights and the Cavaliers got off some good shots on goal in the first half, but goalkeeper Anna Kate Humphries made four saves in the half to keep West Lauderdale’s net clean.
The Cavaliers placed a solid shot on target, which Humphries bobbled before clearing the ball from danger, early in the game. That shot proved to be the Cavaliers’ best chance at scoring a goal, and the Knights did not give them another one.
“I didn’t let any go in, and I had some good saves, so I’m pretty proud of myself,” Humphries said. “I think our defense did really good today. We do have a couple more things to work on, to get better at, but every day we’re continuing to get better and better as a team.”
Caledonia’s goalies saved most of the Knights’ shots in the first half. However, West Lauderdale’s Kaylee Harrison was able to knock in a goal to make it 1-0 at halftime.
Bailee Fairley boomed a long shot into the bottom left corner of the goal to extend the Knights’ lead to 2-0 midway through the second half.
“I chipped it to my right foot, to my dominant foot, and I hit it with my right foot. It’s a power shot,” Fairley said on her goal. “Offense has been better, but we did good. We pulled it off.”
Abigail Sanders almost made it a 3-0 game with 14 minutes to play, but her shot sailed just over the crossbar. West Lauderdale held on to win 2-0 to advance to the semi-final round.
The Knights will play host for their third consecutive playoff game, this time against New Albany. Tuesday’s game will once again be played at Meridian Community College.
New Albany’s offense proved productive in a 4-3 win over Choctaw Central last round, but both teams the Knights have faced in the playoffs have been unable to score.
“They better be ready,” Fairley said on advancing to the semi-finals.
