COLLINSVILLE — A trip to the coast last season had West Lauderdale baseball coach Jason Smith excited.
After a 3-2 loss to South Panola, West Lauderdale defeated MHSAA Class 6A opponents Biloxi and Brandon 10-7 and 8-7, respectively, in nine and 10 innings, respectively. It had him excited about the possibility of the Knights, then 9-2, winning their division and making a run in the Class 4A postseason.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic halted the 2020 season before eventually leading to its cancelation, leaving Smith, his fellow coaches and his players wondering what if.
“We played some really good teams down in Biloxi and found some success,” Smith recalled. “We had some momentum going into district and were really excited about our chances last year. We were definitely disappointed that the season was cut short, and you felt bad for those seniors who weren’t able to finish their season. Hopefully we’ve been able to carry that into this season as far as not taking things for granted and embracing every moment that we get to play.”
A year later, Smith can find consolation as his team gets set to take on Mooreville in a three-game series to determine whether or not it will play for a state title. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday at West Lauderdale (27-6), followed by Game 2 Saturday at Mooreville. Game 3, if necessary, will take place Saturday back in Collinsville.
The success isn’t just due to wanting to finish what was begun last year, Smith said. Experience has played a big part; specifically, the experience gained during the non-division portion of their schedule.
“We have a good group of seniors who have played a lot of baseball, and with their leadership we knew we had a good chance,” Smith said. “We played a tough schedule early on and were successful, so I feel like we’re as prepared as can be.”
At the same time, infielder Leighton Jenkins said there has been some carry-over from last year’s momentum.
“We had a really good team,” Jenkins said of the 2020 Knights. “I know the season got canceled, but we played our hearts out and had talent, and I think we could’ve gone all the way. We worked really hard to do that, and after it got canceled it was a huge disappointment, and that kind of carried over into this year. We hope to win it all this year.”
There have been plenty of good West Lauderdale baseball teams over the years, as the school has 14 state championships to its name, the most recent coming in 2017. Smith was an assistant coach for a few of those under former head coach Jerry Boatner, and he said he feels like this team stacks up well against any past West Lauderdale teams he’s personally witnessed.
“I think there’s a level of expectation that people have here, and these guys are trying to continue that tradition,” Smith said. “This team falls in line with many of the others with what we’re trying to accomplish, and I think we have just as good a chance as any of the other teams I’ve been a part of.”
With the expectations comes pressure, however, and center fielder Brooks Buchanan said the best way to deal with that pressure is to tune it out.
“You just have to go out there and play baseball the best you can,” Buchanan said. “At the end of the day that’s all you can do as far as showing people the expectations you have here.”
While they’re hoping for a state title series berth, the Knights aren’t looking past Mooreville (26-6).
“We’re playing a very good Mooreville baseball team,” Smith said. “They’re supposed to have some really good pitching, which will be a challenge for us. At this point in the playoffs it usually comes down to whichever team makes the least amount of mistakes, whoever gets the clutch hit and sometimes whoever gets the breaks.”
