QUICK FACTS
Head coach: Brock Clay (third year, 21-7)
2018 record: 12-2, 5-0
2018 finish: Lost to East Central 10-6 in the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs
League: MHSAA Region 4-4A
OVERVIEW
West Lauderdale football has seen roster numbers in the upper 60s to 70s the past several seasons, but the Knights currently only have 52 players on their roster heading into the fall.
“The biggest question is how we’re going to respond in the fire since we have so many guys we haven’t seen that haven’t had the opportunity to have many live-game reps,” head coach Brock Clay said.
The senior class is also smaller than in years past, which Clay said affects the overall experience level.
“It’s the same attitude and same work ethic as the seniors in the past, the issue is we just have half as many of them trying to lead in that direction,” Clay said. “I think we had as many seniors on each side of the ball last year as we have total this year, so they’re kind of going to be spread thin, if that’s an accurate statement.”
KEYS TO THE SEASON
•Grow up quickly — With a younger roster this season, Clay said baptism by fire is the only way the sophomores and juniors will have a chance to grow instead of gradually easing in their development like in seasons past.
“That’s going to be the No. 1 key for us,” Clay said. “There are a lot of freshmen and sophomores that need another year — not necessarily ability-wise, but in the past, they’ve had that extra year to get ready.”
•Protect the football — Clay has preached ball security ever since he took over the Knights, and that hasn’t changed in 2019.
“As long as we don’t turn the ball over we have a chance to do well,” Clay said.
•Solid tackling — The Knights will have to be sound fundamentally on defense and make tackles instead of letting ball carriers fight for extra yards.
KEY PLAYERS
•On offense, Eli Bryan takes over at quarterback for Austin Davidson, who graduated this past spring, while sophomore Ja’karius Grant will get carries at running back. Senior Braden Luke returns at tight end and H-back, and he’ll also be out wide a lot like last season. Freshmen Jackson Parker and Brett Busbea and sophomore Wyatt Castle will make up a young receiving corps.
•The offensive line will feature senior Aaron Miles at guard, juniors Javaion Merrell and Will Withers at guard and tackle, respectively and senior Tyler Slay at tackle. Sophomores Logan Johnson and Lane Williams will also get playing time in the trenches.
“Those are the six guys we’ll count on up front,” Clay said.
•On defense, senior Vince Morgan and junior Dylan Williams will lead an otherwise inexperienced defensive line. Commondre Cole and Eli Bates are also expected to contribute up front. The Knights graduated all of their starters in the defensive backfield this past spring and will look to seniors JJ Rowcliff, Jacob Vance and Jeremiah Combs to fill those roles, as well as sophomores Jordan Nix and Dylan Brown. Rowcliff moves to defensive back after playing linebacker in 2018.
•At linebacker, junior Zach Walker returns, as does Jake Feist, who led the team with nine sacks last fall. Both will play on the outside. Seniors Jacob Brooks and Ryan Meachum, junior Jordan Griggs, sophomore Dalton Bishop and freshman Jordan Goudy will also see playing time at linebacker.
•Grant and Jackson Parker will be the Knights’ primary kick returners, while Luke returns as a standout placekicker and will handle all of the kicking duties this fall.
“The most valuable thing for a coach is to have a guy who can put it in the end zone every time he kicks off,” Clay said. “It’s a great luxury to have Braden’s leg.”
OUTLOOK
Even with the smaller numbers, Clay said expectations are still the same for him and his coaches.
“We’re going to try to get better each play and each day and go from there,” Clay said. “That’s what we’ve done in the past, and we’ve been successful (doing that), so hopefully, it’ll work out.”
The sledding gets tougher, though, in divisional play, as West Lauderdale and Northeast Lauderdale move to Region 4-4A, where they will also face Choctaw Central, Leake Central and defending Class 4A state champion Louisville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.