Wind whipped around East Central Community College’s Warrior Field on Tuesday night, carrying the sheets of rain down to rest in the soggy turf. Fans failed to fill the stands, yet the many supporters in attendance were plenty loud as the winter weather forced them to hide beneath umbrellas and canopies.
Rain poured for most of the evening, but it was West Lauderdale’s girls soccer team that brought the thunder in the Knights’ semi-final matchup against New Albany. West Lauderdale blasted shot after shot at the Bulldogs’ net while controlling the ball in New Albany territory for much of the 5-0 victory.
West Lauderdale coach Brandon Rodgers said his team performed pretty well despite playing on turf in the wind and the rain.
“I think we had a great game. It was pretty good. Really good. We worked well as a team, passed well,” West Lauderdale’s Bailee Fairley said. “I think our offensive performance was pretty good. We’ve been better, but we did really good.”
Fairley nearly got the first point on the board with a shot in the first ten minutes of the game, but the ball clanged off the goalpost. Instead, it was Kaylee Harrison who scored first a few minutes later to give West Lauderdale a lead the Knights never relinquished.
West Lauderdale goalie Anna Kate Humphries was forced to make a few plays throughout the night, but not many. The Knights kept the Bulldogs on their heels with aggressive attacks.
Late in the first half, Fairley assisted Kristen Phillips for the Knights’ second goal. Phillips scored again 10 minutes into the second half by heading in a corner kick from Abigail Sanders to make it a 3-0 game.
“They made things difficult for us at the start. I think we made some adjustments, opened up some things in the second half, created some more chances,” Rodgers said.
12 minutes after Sanders’ second goal, Fairley created one of those chances for herself when she dribbled the ball all the way up the field before firing off a shot that hit the top of the New Albany net.
“I took it myself. I wanted it bad enough, I’ve been working hard for it, I had to take it myself,” Fairley said.
She scored again with five minutes remaining in the contest when she received a pass right in front of the goal and banged it in to put West Lauderdale up 5-0.
New Albany’s attack seemed to wilt after heading into halftime down 2-0, and the Bulldogs fell 5-0 after being unable to mount a comeback in the second half.
In his first year as coach at West Lauderdale, Rodgers has led the Knights to a state championship game. They will play Stone in the MHSAA 4A Championship on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Brandon High School.
“It feels amazing. This is a talented group of girls, and I’m just super proud of them and proud of the work that they’ve put in this year. It’s just an awesome feeling to be going to state,” Rodgers said. “We’ve got a big group of seniors. It’s a talented group from top to bottom, and I expected them to be one of the best teams in the state.”
After earning a bye in the first round, the Knights beat Corinth 7-0 and Caledonia 2-0. Stone knocked off Bay High on Tuesday in a 1-0 game to advance to the final round.
The Knights are in search of their fifth title on Saturday when they play in the MHSAA 4A Championship.
“I’ve never been before, but I’m glad to be going with such a great group of people,” Phillips said.
