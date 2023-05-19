West Lauderdale softball played well for most of the postseason. The Knights dropped just one game in four playoff series, sweeping Caledonia, South Pontotoc and Kosciusko along the way to the Mississippi High School Activities Association 4A State Championship.
They even looked like a championship team when they beat North Pike 6-2 at Southern Miss on Tuesday in game one of the championship series, but the Knights took their game to another level in their last game of the postseason on Thursday. West Lauderdale beat North Pike 11-0 in a game two that was shortened to six innings by the run rule.
“It was one of those feelings that never gets old,” West Lauderdale coach Jake Loper said after game two. “We’ve worked all season for this, all year for this, and I’m so proud that the girls get to experience this feeling.”
The Knights dominated from the first inning, as a three-run Mabry Eason home run and a Raegan Brady sacrifice fly put the Knights up 4-0 before the Jaguars had a chance to respond. An Addison Cornish bunt brought in two more runners in the third inning, and a Brady double and a Kamryn Willoughby bunt each brought in a run to make it an 8-0 game.
Loper said he knew Eason’s ball was leaving the park when she smoked it off her bat.
“(I was) just trying to make contact, get on base,” Eason said on her home run. “When I hit it, it felt great. … It felt perfect coming off my bat.”
Breelyn Cain’s single in the fourth inning brought in another run, as did Eason’s double in the sixth. Cain wrapped up the Knights’ scoring with another single that brought in Jena Shirley to make it 11-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Knights could’ve wrapped up the game early by giving up just one run, but Eason clinched her Championship MVP award with another perfect inning from the pitching circle. The sophomore got one Jaguar batter to ground out before striking out the final two to close out West Lauderdale’s first championship in program history.
“I was just trying not to get nervous, just do my job as a pitcher,” Eason said. “I really don’t think about (throwing a no-hitter). I try not to think about it because I’m just out there pitching and doing my job.”
Eason came to West Lauderdale from Russell Christian Academy during the season, and she played a key role in the Knights’ postseason success as a part of a pitching rotation that also featured Cain, MHSAA’s 2023 Miss Softball. Eason said she didn’t expect to win a state championship when she arrived at West Lauderdale, but she already has a lot of love for her new team.
“She looks like an SEC ballplayer,” Loper said. “We’re definitely glad that she came in. … I didn’t know that it would end up being a no-hitter, but I knew she￼ was going to give us a chance, and her and Breelyn, they compliment each other really well.”
She threw a no-hitter through all six innings, and she gave up just two walks while throwing five strikeouts. The Knights earned eight hits and three walks at the plate while striking out five times.
“I think (Eason) played great. I’m super proud of her. She’s a great player all around,” McKinley Maxwell, a senior, said. “I really think we worked great as a team this year, and I’m super proud of my team and how much we got along.”
Loper said the Knights will take the rest of the week off before getting back to work on Monday in search of their next championship. However, this championship was the last stop for the seniors, who now depart West Lauderdale as leaders on the school’s first championship-winning team.
“It just means everything to me,” Maxwell said. “I’ve always wanted to make it to state, and the fact that we won it just makes me so happy.”
