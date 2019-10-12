MIZE — Enterprise’s Ridge Kidd simply saw an open crease, and took off.
Kidd’s 60-yard touchdown run was the sealing point as Enterprise-Clarke held off a late Mize rally to win 28-22 in an all-Bulldog Region 5-2A matchup at Charles Lee Ray Field Friday night.
The win sets up a huge Region 2-5A matchup next week as Enterprise (7-0, 2-0) will travel to face Class 2A favorite Taylorsville (7-1, 2-0) next week.
“He just squirted out of there. He’s not very big and he just popped out of the hole, and that’s great vision on his part,” said Enterprise coach Kelly Jimmerson. “Running the ball is what we do. If we can’t run, we can’t win. Overall, it was an effort win out of our kids and they toughed it out. Mize played very hard. Very sloppy from our side with a lot of penalties, and that’s very uncharacteristic of us.”
It was a tale of two halves for both teams.
Enterprise took an early 7-0 lead on a John Campbell 4-yard run with 5:13 left in the first quarter.
Mize got a 16-yard touchdown pass from Tyrese Ducksworth to Kedrick Horton, and then Avery Rice converted the two-point conversion on a run to give Mize an 8-7 lead with 1:05 left in the second quarter.
“It was all about effort tonight,” Jimmerson said. “We weren’t seeing the blitz well in the first half, and at halftime I told the guys we’ve got to see the blitz and keep our eyes up, and we couldn’t block them because they are massive up front. We got the big play to start the second half and kept it from there.”
On Enterprise’s first play of the second half, Kidd busted a 33-yard run to the Mize 31-yard line, and two plays later Campbell scored from 31 yards out to give Enterprise a 13-8 lead with 10:40 left in the third quarter.
Enterprise took the advantage off a bad snap on a punt that saw Ethan Baxley fall on the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown, and a successful two-point conversion to extend the Enterprise lead to 21-8 with 7:04 left in the third quarter.
Mize cut its deficit to 21-16 on a 14-yard pass from Ducksworth to Rice with 2:25 left in the game.
After recovering a short kickoff at their own 35-yard line on second down, Kidd took the handoff and ran in between the tacklers and then scampered 60 yards to the end zone to give Enterprise a 28-16 lead with 1:29 left.
Kidd finished the night with 190 yards on five carries.
“It was a tough game through and through,” Kidd said. “We weren’t being physical in the first half, but we made adjustments and came out and played better.”
Campbell added 82 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.
“(Campbell) has only played football for two years, and last year he got hurt midseason, and he has come a long way and I can’t say enough of how proud I am,” Jimmerson said. “We had a lot of penalties tonight which is uncharacteristic. Our offensive line did enough to win and I’m proud of the guys for being tough this one out. We went 1-11 last year, and 7-0 now, and its all the kids for all the hard work in the offseason. Taylorsville is one of the best teams in the state, and we will have a game plan ready and see what happens.”
Ducksworth had 145 yards rushing on 15 carries to lead Mize (6-2, 0-2).
Rice had a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dave Garner with 11 seconds left to cut it to 28-22, but Enterprise recovered the ensuing onside kick.
“Just like last week, we had too many turnovers, and the main one was the bad snap that they got for a touchdown,” said Mize coach Chuck Lee. “Enterprise ran the ball on us pretty good and hats to them. We had our chances and didn’t come through.”
