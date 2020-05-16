A 47-point performance early last season put Chris Keys Jr. on the map.
That game, a wild 98-88 victory for Keys and his Quitman teammates over Kemper County in the Sam Dale Tournament at Southeast Lauderdale, was only part of a junior campaign for Keys in which he averaged 24 points, eight and a half rebounds, four assists, two and a half steals and two and a half blocks per contest. Because of this, he was named the Premier Preps Presented by Mississippi Power Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“It feels good,” Keys said of the honor. “It means all the work I put in paid off this year.”
Also player of the year for Region 5-4A, Keys was instrumental in the Panthers’ 25-7 season. The 6-foot-5 small forward could drive inside and get shots to fall through hard contact and fouls while also having the long-range ability to knock down 3-pointers, most notably hitting a game-winning shot with less than two seconds left in overtime against Florence from more than 2 feet beyond the 3-point line.
“It was pretty easy because coach (Chris Coleman) had challenged me all season to get better and work harder and try to be the best player I could for our team,” Keys said of his season. “So when it came down to those big moments, it was easy. All I had to do was go out there and perform.”
