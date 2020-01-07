QUITMAN — CJ Keys wasn’t supposed to take the last shot, but with time winding down and Quitman in need of points, he let one fly.
With five seconds left in overtime in Tuesday’s Region 5-4A matchup with Florence, Keys pulled up from more than 2 feet beyond the arc and nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two seconds to play.
The shot forced the Eagles to heave a desperation full-court attempt, which sailed well off-target, giving the Panthers the 65-64 victory.
“It was supposed to go to (Shawn Willis) to shoot it, but he got in the wrong spot. So when (Kesean Johnson) called the play, I said, ‘Come back to me, we’re going for the win, and I hit it,” Keys said. “I knew I had to come up big for us to get the win.”
With 16.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Keys made the first of two free throws to tie the game at 58 apiece. He missed the second, but Johnson hauled in an offensive rebound and scored to put the Panthers ahead by two.
Florence responded by moving up the court and laying in a tying bucket with six seconds left. Keys put up a deep 3 for the win, but the ball bounced off the rim after hitting the backboard.
Devin Carter hit two free throws to put Florence up be two before Keys hit the game-winning 3-pointer, his only points of the night from the perimeter.
Keys finished with a game-high 29 points, scoring 21 in the second half and overtime after being held without a field goal in the first two quarters. Johnson earned nine points and nine rebounds, and Justin Vaughan added nine points as well.
“We knew it was going to be a dog fight all night, and we just had to bow up at the end,” Quitman head coach Chris Coleman said. “I’m so proud of these kids. We haven’t won a state championship, and they’re hungry for it. We’re going for it.”
The two squads played through three lead changes in the first quarter, with the Eagles grabbing a 17-15 advantage after one before extending their lead to 31-26 at halftime.
After scoring all eight of his first-half points at the line, Keys got his first basket from the floor of the evening off a steal and wide open dunk on a fastbreak. He scored nine points in the third as Za’kerione Brown’s shot through contact gave the Panthers its first lead since the first quarter with 2:21 left in the period. Florence stole the lead back before a 3 from Vaughan and layup from Keys put Quitman (14-2, 2-0) ahead by four heading into the fourth quarter.
The teams exchanged leads seven more time in the final frame before ultimately going into extra time.
Jacquan Mcdonel scored a team-high 23 points and Carter earned 20 for the Florence (11-7, 1-1).
“My challenge wasn’t to CJ, it was to the team,” Coleman said. “The team had to step up and make plays, and you know what, they did just enough to find a way to win.”
The Panthers are on a five-game win streak since losing to Meridian Dec. 17. They’ll play Richland on the road Friday.
