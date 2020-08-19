Kevin Roberts’ first love is football. He played baseball through high school and even had an opportunity to play in college, but football took up too much of his time.
His two sons, Kevin Jr. and Kamron, play baseball alongside football, basketball and track and field. Their father never pushed either one to focus on football and even helps train the two in baseball.
“I was never a big baseball guy,” Kevin Roberts said. “Football is where my heart and passion is, but they wanted the opportunity to do something different than I did. Both of my boys play baseball and work really hard at it. When you’re enjoying something, you tend to want to do it more and put in the time to get better.”
That dedication has allowed Kevin Jr. the opportunity to play in the Perfect Game 12U Select Fest Aug. 28-30 at the East Cobb Baseball Complex in Marietta, Georgia. Kevin Jr. has attended events with Perfect Game USA, a national baseball scouting service, through his travel baseball team out of Alabama, The Prospect Lab Pro Elite 2024. Kevin Jr., who just turned 12 a couple of weeks ago, had competed against 14- and 15-year-olds, which is how he got noticed and selected as one of the Select Fest’s 28 12U players from across the country, Kevin Roberts said.
“This is the first time they’ve ever done a 12U national team,” Kevin Roberts explained. “They usually do 13s, 14s and upperclassmen from the 10th and 11th grade. This is a big achievement because it’s some of the best 12- and 13-year-olds in the country. It’s really good for him to get that experience, and it’s a good opportunity to compete with kids who are around his age and able to do some of the things he can.”
Kevin Jr. is the only Mississippi player to make the Select Fest, which will feature three days of practices followed by a game where the players are divided into East and West rosters. Kevin Jr. made the West squad, which also includes players from California, Texas, Nevada, Missouri and Arizona.
“It felt good,” Kevin Jr. said about when he found out he was selected. “I was happy, because I know I worked hard to get there.”
Along with working on his hitting for an hour or two a day, Kevin Jr. also tosses and does running drills with his father. He pitches and can play any position on the field except for catcher and first base. That’s all in addition to playing on TPL Pro Elite 2024 when they’re in season, and Kevin Jr. said he doesn’t mind all of the work since he actually enjoys baseball.
“I just like playing and having fun — and being a good teammate,” Kevin Jr. said.
Being the only player from Mississippi in the Select Fest is an honor, but Kevin Roberts has told his son not to get too caught up in it.
“It says a lot about him because not a lot of kids from Mississippi get these opportunities,” Kevin Roberts said. “Still, I told him not to put a lot of stock into it because kids develop at different rates. It’s a great achievement, but you don’t want to base your whole life around a 12U event you got to go to.”
Kevin Jr. is trying to remain humble about being Mississippi’s lone representative.
“I knew I was the only kid from Mississippi, but I feel like other kids from Mississippi can make it also,” Kevin Jr. said.
As he prepares to head to Georgia next week, Kevin Jr. said he’s looking forward to testing his skills on the diamond against other good players his age.
“I’m expecting to see a lot of good kids, some good competition — a lot of competition, and that’s why we’re going to it,” Kevin Jr. said. “For the reps and competition.”
Kevin Jr. is also the son of Shanice Roberts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.