Two weeks after I wrote an opinion piece imploring MLB owners and players to stop negotiating through the media and hash out a deal, we’re no closer to baseball.
As of this writing, Sunday afternoon, the latest proposal by MLB to the players — a 72-game season and 70% of their agreed-to prorated salaries — was rejected Saturday. The MLB Players Union executive director Tony Clark sent out a statement basically telling the owners they were no longer interested in negotiating and for Commissioner Rob Manfred to simply tell them “when and where” they were supposed to go to prepare for a commissioner-mandated season.
Manfred recently said there would be baseball in 2020 in an interview, and he does reserve the right to impose a roughly 50-game season. It’s possible between now and Tuesday morning, when this column will appear in The Star’s print edition, that more movement will have happened with baseball. There are several possibilities as of right now:
•No season — Despite Manfred’s declaration there would be baseball in an interview with ESPN’s Karl Ravech — “100 percent” were his exact words — he and the owners could always renege and simply decide there will be no baseball in 2020. They could argue that a season without gate revenue would force teams to operate at too large a loss for a season to be financially feasible if the players insisted on getting 100% of their prorated salaries.
Choosing not to have a season in lieu of safety concerns over the coronavirus and the mental and emotional toll it might take on players having to isolate themselves for months away from family would be one thing. But that hasn’t been the conversation. It’s all about money squabbles, and with NASCAR and the PGA Tour currently back, and Major League Soccer, the NHL and the NBA all planning to resume their seasons this year, not having baseball this year would be an incredibly bad look when the conversation has been over money and not player or staff safety.
Would baseball “survive” no 2020 season? Sure, probably, but it would leave fans with a bad taste in their mouths, and it’s looking increasingly likely there will be a strike after the 2021 season, when the current collective bargaining agreement expires. The damage may be irreparable, and I don’t think it’s a good idea to try and find out.
•A 50-game season — Back in March when the players agreed to a prorated salary should games resume, Manfred was given the power to force a shortened season, which could be as few as 48 games but more likely somewhere in the 50s. For the sake of argument, let’s say he imposes a 50-game regular season. Is anyone going to consider this a legitimate season?
Some decry that baseball has a 162-game regular season, but that many games allows enough of a sample size to determine legitimate divisional and wild card winners. (The 2019 World Series champions Washington Nationals were 19-31 through 50 games, for example.) A 50-game season would be, to put it bluntly, a joke. If that happens, and I’m a general manager, I would strongly consider using such a season as a developmental year. In other words, let some of your best prospects play in the big leagues and get them some needed at-bats or innings on the mound to make up for a lost minor league season. If any of your big-league pitchers have a lot of mileage on their arms, let them rest for the year and be rejuvenated in 2021.
Would that be popular with fans of teams who entered 2020 expecting a contender? No, but those same fans wouldn’t like a 50-game season, either. At least you could somewhat justify it as building toward the future.
•The owners agree to a longer season with full prorated salaries — Since it’s clear the union is not going to back off its demands of full prorated salaries, the final option appears for owners to just bite the bullet on the season and give fans an 80-game season while paying the previously agreed upon prorated salaries and taking a loss financially.
It’s not an easy pill for the owners to swallow. The union’s hardline stance has disallowed any attempt at creative negotiating. Thus, the option that’s best for the game’s overall health is an 80-something-game season and an expanded postseason. (Expanding the playoffs offers more revenue due to TV rights.) But it’s the only choice we have at avoiding the other two scenarios above, both of which are less-than-ideal at best.
I would normally never side with the owners, and I’m not necessarily siding with them now. Each of their offers to the union were essentially the same in terms of the overall money the players would have been making, whether it was a greater amount of games at lesser prorated salaries or a lesser amount of games at a greater amount of the prorated salaries. The distrust between the two sides that has been brewing for years is coming to a head.
Unfortunately, that means everyone is going to lose: the owners, the players and the fans. For this baseball fan, “frustrating” doesn’t even begin to describe it.
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor at The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
