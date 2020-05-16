Normally at this time of the year my attention would be pulled in several different directions at once.
East Mississippi usually has several prep baseball and softball teams going several rounds deep in the postseason, if not earning state championship berths. (Last year, Philadelphia, Enterprise, Newton County, Choctaw Central and Neshoba Central all made their respective state title series in fast-pitch softball.) At the same time, the sports staff at The Star is trying to round up those we selected as male and female athletes of the year and coaches of the year.
All of it cumulates in a late-May banquet we’ve hosted at MSU-Meridian the past several years where we honor our Premier Preps athletes and coaches during a dinner presentation. Hundreds of athletes, coaches, family and friends help make these banquets one of my favorite events of the year, even if it does signify the end of high school sports until the fall.
All of that changed, though, when sports were put on hold and eventually canceled this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Premier Preps workload suddenly dwindled due to the fact that, without spring sports having complete seasons, we couldn’t pick softball and baseball teams, golf and tennis players of the year, track and field athletes of the year, etc. With social distancing guidelines meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, attempting to fill an auditorium with hundreds of people would have been irresponsible.
Our hope since we began doing the banquet in 2017 was to make it an anticipated event in East Mississippi toward which area athletes could look forward before vacations kicked off around Memorial Day — a last hurrah, if you will, for the school year. As complicated as it might get trying to plan a banquet while preparing a Premier Preps special section and simultaneously following players and teams trying to win state championships, it always felt like a worthwhile endeavor. I can’t tell how many compliments we’ve gotten each year we’ve done a banquet. Our goal, whether covering a game, doing a feature story or hosting a Premier Preps banquet, has always been to give our area’s athletes recognition, so hearing positive feedback makes us feel like we’ve accomplished that mission in some capacity.
Instead, there will be no 2020 Premier Preps Presented by Mississippi Power banquet. The best we can do is select athletes and coaches of the year in the sports that had complete seasons before the COVID-19 pandemic forced extracurricular activities to be halted. Plaques and posters will still be provided to all of our Premier Preps athletes that were selected during the 2019-20 school year. It gives us mixed emotions, because while we hope the posters and plaques provide some satisfaction on a job well done during the respective sports seasons, we would much rather be handing these things out in person.
This special section is another way to help commemorate the fall and winter sports athletes and coaches who we felt deserved the label of Premier Prep. We’re more than happy to highlight these individuals. At the same time, we share the frustration felt by parents and coaches of spring sport athletes who couldn’t be recognized here today despite all of the work they put in to prepare for a season taken away from them by an act of nature.
We at The Star hope the fight against COVID-19 produces treatments and a vaccine that will allow us to return to normal. We hope a year from now we will be putting the finishing touches on a Premier Preps special section while preparing for a banquet and covering athletes and teams gunning for state championships. We hope to see y’all soon, on the field or court, in the gym or at MSU-Meridian’s Kahlmus Auditorium.
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor at The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com
