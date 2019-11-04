Has the Wild West finally arrived on the scene of college athletics? Or are people just overreacting to last week’s news that the NCAA board voted to allow college athletes to be compensated for their image and likeness?
It would be easy for me to say that the truth is somewhere in the middle, but I’m honestly not sure. I’m of the belief that football as we know it will be gone in a generation, a doomsday scenario conjured up in response to the increased attention on football and head injuries and the subsequent whittling away on what constitutes “defense” in the sport. I embrace these changes, because head injuries are bad and their effects both sickening and heartbreaking, but it’s simultaneously difficult to stomach the slow death of a sport I’ve been following since I was 8.
So if fans of college football want to envision a free-for-all when these athletes inevitably receive some sort of compensation in the not-too-distant-future, I’m not going to tell them to back away from the cliff. The truth is, we have no idea exactly how the elimination of amateurism in college sports is going to affect things — though until proven otherwise, I’m going to continue to assume the new structure will ensure the haves remain the haves, and the have nots, the have nots.
Let’s back up a second, though. What exactly happened last week when the vote was cast to allow college athletes to profit from their image and likeness? USA Today’s Nate Scott wrote an opinion piece that I feel was a good summation of it. He pointed out how certain language in the resolution made things a bit fuzzy: “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model,” and, “The Board of Governors’ action directs each of the NCAA’s three divisions to immediately consider updates to relevant bylaws and policies for the 21st century.”
Scott called it a stall tactic, as the three divisions would have to change their rules to reflect what the vote allows, but that probably wouldn’t happen without plenty of committees and meetings and whatnot beforehand. It’s worth noting, though, that the directive mandates rule changes to take effect by January 2021. Either way, between this and California passing a law that allows athletes to benefit financially from their image and likeness, it’s only a matter of time before this is the reality of college sports.
A more systematic salary structure is likely to follow at some point. While I normally think the slippery slope argument is a flawed one, I think it has merit here. If you allow athletes to receive financial benefits in some form, eventually the call for them to get paid a salary, I.E. like us adults working a job, will soon follow because the demand was there long before California and the NCAA voted to allow athletes to monetize themselves. Much like the changes to football in response to head trauma, this is a reality that fans will have to embrace, no matter how bitter the pill might be to some.
The argument against a salary structure usually goes like this: These athletes are already receiving compensation in the form of paid college tuition, room and board. It’s an argument I used to buy, but given how much money is in college athletics, is it one we can still make with a straight face? The capitalist in me says no, the money is insane, and given that football players in particular are putting their bodies on the line for our entertainment, they deserve a piece of the pie. Maybe in the old days, before college athletics brought in the money it does now, you could argue tuition, room and board was a fair exchange, but in the 21st century? I’m not convinced.
Another argument against paying college athletes goes back to the idea of the haves and have nots. If athletes can profit from their image and likeness, what’s to stop a small handful of schools — say, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma, as well as Texas, USC, Florida and Miami if they can ever get back to their glory days — from hoarding all of the best athletes by having third parties “not officially associated with these respective universities” providing massive monetary options that allow them to benefit financially from being big-name college football players?
That argument ignores that the haves are already getting the best athletes anyway, and will continue to do so no matter what structure is in place. The secret reason most talking heads want immediate eligibility for transfers, no exceptions, is because they think some of the have nots will get a piece of the pie. The reality is that the haves will bring in transfers just as good or better than the ones that are leaving, and they’ll have entire staffs dedicated to making sure those transitions are seamless. As long as the right coaches and administrators are in place at these “haves,” nothing is going to change regardless of what kind of compensation structure exists. The same dominant teams today will still dominate until the cyclical nature of sports allows certain other teams that used to dominate to rise up and dominate again.
Whether it’s athletes profiting from their image or a full-fledged salary structure — or immediate eligibility for transfers or the allowance of even more staff members for college teams or whatever other changes are coming — the future of college sports is going to be massively different, and the future is coming regardless of our resistance to these ideas. The act of living is an embracement of change, and so is the act of being a fan of collegiate athletics, apparently.
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor of The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
