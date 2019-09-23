We’re almost halfway through the 2019 prep football regular season — or even halfway, depending on the team — and in lieu of our usual Tuesday notebook, I’m going to highlight six area teams I feel are worth paying particularly close attention to in the weeks ahead.
I should probably begin with a disclaimer: Just because your team didn’t make this list doesn’t mean it has no chance to make some noise going forwar. For many public school teams, divisional play begins this week or next, and our area private schools have already faced district competition.
Coaches often point toward the divisional portion of their schedules as the “second season” due to it determining playoff seeding. Teams with poor records entering their division can hit on enough cylinders at the right time to finish with a high seeding. Likewise, teams with a good record can unfortunately slip up in their region and end up with a lower seed — or even miss the postseason entirely.
With that in mind, here are six teams I feel currently have the best chance of not just making the playoffs, but making a run once they do.
•Enterprise — We’ll begin with two unbeatens in MHSAA Class 2A, the first being 5-0 Enterprise. The Bulldogs enter a bye week fresh off back-to-back 35-0 wins against Enterprise-Lincoln and rival Clarkdale. In my five years covering area football, I’ve always associated good Enterprise teams with two things: good backs that can tote the rock and dominate offensive fronts.
“Our offensive line is probably the strength of our offense right now,” Enterprise head coach Kelly Jimmerson told me a few weeks ago. “They’ve bought in and have been doing a really good job for us. We returned a lot of starters from last year, and I can’t say enough about how well our offensive line has played right now.”
Jimmerson isn’t one to rah-rah a group if they’re underperforming, nor is he going to overinflate their egos if things are going well. He’s a straight shooter, so that kind of praise about his offensive line stood out to me. Good players in the trenches cover a multitude of sins, and if Jimmerson is that happy about his offensive line, that bodes well down the road. The biggest challenge for Enterprise, as always, is sharing a division with powerhouses Taylorsville and Bay Springs, who are both 5-0 as well — as is Mize, an addition to Region 5-2A this season following MHSAA realignment. Still, early signs point toward the Bulldogs having a high ceiling.
•Union — In all honesty, you could see the success the Yellowjackets have had so far coming if you paid attention last year. Following a 2-8 record in 2017, when Union didn’t win any of its Region 4-2A games, the Yellowjackets rebounded with a solid 8-5 year last fall, including a 3-2 record in their division and a berth in the second round of the 2A postseason. All of that with a team with just eight seniors on it.
This past spring, Union won a powerlifting title in Class 2A, and the momentum seems to be carrying over from the football players who were on that team. After starting the season 2-0, the Yellowjackets had a bye week Sept. 7 and then proceeded to dominate their next two opponents, Eupora and Newton County, by a combined scored of 84-24. Union plays at East Webster Friday before travel to Newton Oct. 4 for its first 4-2A contest.
The same obstacle that faces Enterprise is the one that also faces Union: a tough division. Newton is winless at 0-6, but Lake is 4-0, and Philadelphia and Scott Central are both 4-1. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the No. 3 seed out of 4-2A go deep in the playoffs — that’s how stacked this division is. Which brings us to…
•Philadelphia — Journalists sometimes ask dumb questions, or questions to which they already know the answer, because they need to hear it from a source that can provide additional context. When I interviewed senior Tornadoes receiver Lideatrick Griffin last week, I didn’t even bother asking him what the team goal was. I just wanted to know what winning a 2A state title would mean to him.
Like Union, Philadelphia requires some context from the previous season. After losing to Bay Springs in Week 2 (Philadelphia’s opener was canceled due to bad weather), head coach Bobby Hall resigned, at which point I chalked up 2018 as a lost season for the Tornadoes.
But interim coach David Frey led the team to an 8-5 record, 3-1 in Region 4-2A, and Philadelphia made it all the way to the third round of the 2A playoffs before a frustrating 14-0 loss to Calhoun City. The bitter taste following an unlikely successful season — unlikely because mid-season coaching changes are tough to navigate — left the Tornado players with a bitter taste in their mouths.
Philadelphia opened the season with a 26-20 loss to Center Point (Alabama) before winning four straight against West Lauderdale, Leake Central, Noxubee County and Madison-Ridgeland Academy. For context, the first three are 4A teams, and MRA is a traditionally strong MAIS team that is currently 5-1.
Last week, Tornadoes quarterback Asher Morgan finished 19 of 30 for 286 yards, and Philadelphia features plenty of talent, including Griffin, a four-star receiver per 247Sports.com who is committed to Mississippi State. It’s too soon to project a 2A state champion, but a quote about Philadelphia by MRA coach Herbert Davis following last week’s game was interesting: “Philadelphia has a lot of speed, and we won’t see that type of speed again.”
Right now, it looks like Philadelphia has as good a chance as any to make a deep run in the 2A playoffs.
•Lamar — The Raiders went into the season having to replace most of their starters on offense, including standout quarterback Joseph Hutchinson, a Princeton signee. Offensively, Lamar struggled in its opener to Tuscaloosa Academy, a 10-3 loss, though it should be noted that game was played at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, on a sweltering Aug. 17 afternoon. The Raiders have scored 32 points per contest and have gone 4-1 during the last five weeks, their lone loss coming to MAIS Class 6A powerhouse Jackson Prep.
While the offenses had to re-tool going into this year, Lamar returned most of its starters on defense and also brought in linebacker Austin Wilkinson, a West Lauderdale transfer, and Brandrick Thomas, a Northeast Lauderdale transfer, both of whom started for their respective teams in 2018. The defense is surrendering just 20.2 points per contest, and if you remove the game against Presbyterian Christian School — in which the Bobcats ran a different offense in the second half for which Lamar was unprepared — that number drops to 15.6 points per game.
Will Morris has filled in nicely at quarterback, and the Raiders still have Jacob Partridge at wide receiver, one of the best playmakers in our area. Running back Daulton Nelson can get tough yards on the ground when called upon, and the defense is only going to get better going forward, assuming everyone can stay relatively healthy. The Raiders face a tougher Class 5A after realignment, and next week’s district game at Simpson Academy will tell a lot, but you can never count out a Mac Barnes-coached team come playoff time.
•Russell Christian — Could RCA three-peat as state champions in the Alabama Christian Education Association’s eight-man football league? That was the question Warriors fans were asking going into the season, and judging strictly by results, the Warriors have a good chance of doing that.
Since 2017, RCA’s lone loss has come against a team called Christian Community out of White House, Tenn., when the Warriors played in an eight-man national tournament following their state championship that year. RCA repeated as ACEA champions in 2018, going undefeated in the process, and the Warriors sit at 7-0 going into Friday’s home game against Tabernacle out of Gardendale, Alabama.
While the results look mostly the same this fall, RCA head coach Andy Braddock described this year’s team as more of a blue-collar one with few flashy players. Perhaps the biggest change was senior Caleb Taylor moving from quarterback to receiver so his younger brother, sophomore Micah Taylor, could slide in under center. How’s that working out? Well, Caleb Taylor currently ranks fourth on MaxPreps.com’s eight-man receiving statistical leaders with 648 yards and 12 touchdowns on 23 receptions, and that doesn’t include this past Friday’s game at East Memorial, a 48-0 Warriors win.
His move to receiver so his brother could play quarterback seems to be a microcosm of the unselfish nature of this year’s roster, and it certain helps that the elder Taylor is exceling. Braddock has told me this is the easiest team he’s ever coached due to its lack of egos. The ACEA playoffs begin in late October, and I fully expect RCA to be a heavy favorite at that time.
•Neshoba Central — If you’re judging teams strictly by their record, you’re probably wondering why I’ve put the Rockets on this list, as they sit at just 1-3 on the season going into Friday’s Region 2-5A opener at Holmes County Central.
That record is a bit misleading. Neshoba Central has dropped contests to Grenada (30-20), Germantown (30-27) and Tupelo (24-6), which have a combined record of 8-4. Grenada is ranked sixth in Class 5A on MaxPreps.com as of this writing, and Germantown and Tupelo are both 6A opponents. The Rockets beat West Lauderdale 34-6 on Sept. 13 and are coming off a bye week before a seven-game stretch of Region 2-5A opponents.
While that division is killer, I’m still just as big a believer in Neshoba Central as I was entering the season. Head coach Patrick Schoolar beefed up his non-divisional schedule for a reason, as he wanted to be better prepared for both Region 2-5A and the playoffs. Neshoba Central is coming off a 2018 season in which it finished 10-3 overall, 5-2 in its region but lost to Olive Branch 24-20 in the first round of the 5A playoffs. The Rockets want more, and with players like running back Jarquez Hunter — who has offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, Tennessee and Southern Miss, among others — and all-purpose athletes Austin Day and Tyler Mathis, Neshoba Central has a chance to finish the regular season strong.
Neshoba Central returned seven starters on offense and six on defense going into the season, and the team has only gained valuable experience with its tough non-division schedule. The record might not be pretty right now, but don’t count these Rockets out just yet.
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor at The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
