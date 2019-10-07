Even with the success local prep athletes have nearly every night of the school year, it’s always good to take a second and recognize several local athletes doing good things at the professional level.
The Star’s sports coverage is largely dedicated to the local high school and junior college scene, with most of our stories consisting of game coverage, features and Premier Preps selections for the boys and girls showing off on the field or court. Professional athletes are a small percentage of the already small percentage that continued with sports after graduating from high school, and we have several with local ties who are worthy of recognition:
•Tim Anderson — The White Sox shortstop is the most recent of these athletes to make headlines, as the former East Central Community College infielder won the American League batting title with a .335 batting average on the season.
Anderson is a great story for the underdog types, as ECCC was the only team to offer him a scholarship after playing for Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He played for the Warriors during the 2012 and 2013 seasons and batted .434 in 98 games, which earned the attention of the White Sox. Chicago drafted Anderson in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft, and Anderson made his big-league debut three years later, at age 23.
Now 26, Anderson won the AL batting title after a second-half surge in which he hit .364 in August and .374 in September. He’s already made $25 million guaranteed thanks to a contract he signed with the White Sox a couple of years ago. What’s next for Anderson? Well, he’s yet to make an All-Star appearance, and I expect that to change in the not-too-distant future.
•Corey Dickerson — The former Meridian Community College outfielder’s 2019 season was limited to just 78 games and 279 plate appearances thanks to a left foot injury. When he was actually able to play, however, Dickerson showed why he was an All-Star selection with the Rays in 2017. Between the Pirates and the Phillies, to whom he was traded at the July 31 deadline, Dickerson hit .304 this season with a .341 on-base percentage while hitting 12 home runs and driving in 59 runners.
It wouldn’t be fair to call Dickerson a journeyman, as that label is usually given to below replacement-level players who seem to always be showing up with different teams. Still, Dickerson has played on three teams in the past three years, but that hasn’t stopped him from being a good player, which is a credit to him, since it can’t be easy constantly changing teams. Here’s to hoping the former Eagle returns healthy in 2020 and continues representing MCC in the big leagues.
•Rodney Hood — The former Meridian High School standout and MHSAA Class 6A state champion completed his fifth season in the NBA this past summer, helping the Portland Trailblazers make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.
Hood began the 2018-19 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was traded in 2018, before being sent to Portland in exchange for Wade Baldwin, Nik Stauskas and two second-round draft picks in February. The team and the city grew on Hood to the point where he signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Trailblazers following the 2019 playoffs. This was after Hood hit a game-deciding 3-pointer against the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals, as well as tallying a playoff career-high of 25 points in Game 6 of that series. Being part of a team that made it to the Western Conference Finals — and contributing to that feat the way he did — is something few basketball players can say they accomplished, so Hood managed to make Meridian even more proud than he already had.
The departure of Kevin Durant from Golden State gives the Western Conference a little more parity, though the Warriors still have Steph Curry, and the Clippers now have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Oh, and the Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the Rockets have James Harden and Russell Westbrook.
OK, so maybe the Western Conference actually got more difficult even if Durant is a Net and the Warriors are no longer shoe-ins for the NBA Finals. That’s quite a challenge for Hood and the Trailblazers, but Hood expressed his belief that Portland would be right there with the rest of the Western Conference’s best when I spoke to him at his camp in early August.
•Damion Willis — Once A.J. Brown went down with an injury, the former Southeast Lauderdale receiver’s chance to make an NFL roster went up, and he made the most of it. Willis, who played college ball at East Mississippi Community College and Troy, was named a starter in Week 1 for the Bengals after a strong preseason.
Southeast Lauderdale retired Willis’ jersey in early May, a week after signing with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent. Tigers receivers coach Centel Truman had a telling quote when news broke Willis would be a starter for the Bengals to start the season: “He’s always been the underdog, so this is nothing new for him. This opportunity he’s going to get is only going to show everybody what we’ve seen the whole time.”
Willis caught four passes for 38 yards this past weekend against the Cardinals, bringing his total to 82 yards on nine receptions for the season. He’s only been targeted 13 times thus far, so hopefully Willis will continue to make the most of things when the ball comes his way. The Bengals are 0-5 and likely not going anywhere this season, so we’ll see what happens to Willis’ playing time going forward.
•This list will likely see the addition of Georgia Tech golfer Andy Ogletree in the future, as the Union native recently won the U.S. Amateur Championship and was also a part of a Walker Cup team that won overseas for the first time since 2007. The U.S. Amateur win qualified him for the U.S. Open, the British Open and the Masters, where he will be paired with 2019 winner Tiger Woods. Ogletree making the PGA Tour at some point almost seems like a given, and what better way to get a taste of the Tour than competing in three majors?
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor at The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
