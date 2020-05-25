My decision to grab a pair of rain boots before departing home to Southeast Lauderdale the night of Oct. 11, 2019, was one for which I would later pat myself on the back.
As I made my way to the high school, the floodgates opened as my car was pelted with so much rain it made visibility almost nonexistent. A phone call from Star photographer Paula Merritt, who had already arrived at the school, confirmed it was the same there and that there was no way the game would begin on time.
I should back up: You’ve probably noticed we’ve been doing a series called “Favorite Flashbacks” in which me and Matt Case look back as some of our favorite games from this past school year that we covered. I decided to make this game the focus of this week’s column.
The Tigers were scheduled to kick off against Forest at 7 p.m. that night. The kickoff didn’t happen until an hour later. In the meantime, me and a few others gathered around near the front gate to pass the time. Southeast Lauderdale athletic director and baseball coach Shay Cooper jokingly blamed me for the weather. I soon realized I was the only one actually wearing rain boots. (I felt particularly bad for WTOK’s Ellie French, who had chosen sandals that evening.) That Boy Scouts motto that stuck with me after the year and a half I spent in Scouting, “be prepared,” rang true that early October evening.
The wait wasn’t any easier for the players. Wide receiver Travis Moore, who has since graduated from Southeast Lauderdale, told me it was difficult dealing with the wait time. The MHSAA requires a 30-minute wait after the last lightning strike before an outdoor game can begin or resume after wet weather, and Moore said he and his teammates tried to make the best of things.
“We were kind of off,” Moore recalled. “It’s not something we were used to. We were just sitting around, but we were talking about our plays and what we needed to do.”
Tigers head coach Calvin Hampton was blunt in recalling the state of the field in that game.
“It was a monsoon,” Hampton said. “The field wasn’t in the best of condition, so it was a mud bowl. It’s hard to get traction or maneuver around.”
Moore said the same. When the Tigers were finally able to take the field around 8 p.m., the conditions made it difficult for him to play like he normally would.
“It’s very slippery, and you really can’t run like you want to, because if you take the wrong steps you’ll most likely slip and fall,” Moore explained. “The gloves don’t really work, especially when you’re trying to catch a wet ball.”
Despite the conditions, Southeast Lauderdale was able to take a 23-0 lead early in the third quarter before a pair of Forest touchdowns and two-points conversions made it 23-16. The Bearcats then kicked it off to Moore — and Moore ran 80 yards to put his team ahead 29-16 with 56.9 seconds remaining before the fourth quarter.
“That was very big,” Moore said. “I told my team as long as they could give me the blocks I needed, I would score for them. They gave me the blocks, and I did what I told them I would.”
Defensive back Tyler Griffin hauled in a pair of interceptions after Moore’s return, one of which stalled out a promising drive by the Bearcats, and the Tigers’ defense was able to keep Forest out of the end zone the rest of the game to secure the 29-16 victory.
“Everyone stepped up,” Hampton recalled. “The defense did a good job. Tyler has some amazing interceptions, Roman Hudnall made some good plays and (sophomore) Christian Gray threw well.”
Gray had started at quarterback in place of Travis Ruttley, who was out with an injury, and Hampton said he was proud of how Gray and the rest of the team stepped up in less-than-ideal field conditions.
“We had lost some tough ones before that, several heartbreakers,” Hampton said. “Two teams at the beginning of the season (Heidelberg and Enterprise) just flat out beat us, and the rest was because of penalties and stuff like that. On top of that, that was one of the first times Southeast had beaten Forest in years. … I wanted it for the kids, but the kids wanted it also.”
I remembered Griffin being visibly excited when I interviewed him after the game, and Hampton said that’s how the entire locker room was once they got back inside. I couldn’t stick around to visit the locker room, as the late start to the game had put this deadline-conscious journalist in a frenzy. I’ll remember this as both the 2019 rain game and the game Southeast Lauderdale stepped up when it looked like its lead would be threatened. The players will probably remember it as one of their favorite wins of the last several years, if the recollection Hampton and Moore gave me is accurate.
“They threw Gatorade and water on me, and I was already wet,” Hampton said. “The locker room was electric, like a high school locker room is supposed to be. That’s probably one of the biggest wins I’ve been a part of as a head coach.”
Said Moore, “We were just so full of joy. We were happy, excited, hugging each other and everything. We were just happy we won the game.”
I’m just glad my feet were dry after it was all over.
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor at The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
