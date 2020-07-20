The idea of delaying fall sports to the spring had previously been floated around, but I’ll admit to not thinking any athletic governing body would actually go through with it.
Yet that’s what the National Junior College Athletic Association did last week with its announcement that the majority of fall sports would be played in the spring. Football, as well as soccer and volleyball, will happen in the spring if they’re to happen at all. Winter sports like basketball would subsequently begin in January instead of November. Only cross county, half marathons and Division III women’s tennis were permitted to continue their fall seasons as planned.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and all levels of athletics had to put their seasons on hold — or cancel them outright — people already began looking toward the fall. Would football, a contact sport, be allowed to happen with a novel virus around that’s highly contagious? It was then that ideas began getting tossed around about delaying college football, for example, to the spring of 2021.
Presumably, the logic went, we would either have a better handle on how to treat the coronavirus or have a vaccine available by then, or both. Thus, not only would it theoretically be safer to play football, but there was also less of a likelihood that a season would be forced to stop even after starting. (Again, all hypothetically speaking.)
First, the NJCAA delayed the start of its fall sports seasons, much like the Mississippi High School Activities Association chose to do last week. Then the governing body came back and decided just to move the fall sports seasons altogether, not willing to wait on other athletic governing bodies to make their decisions before following along.
That last part is apparently a point of contention for the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges — formerly known as the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges, or MACJC — as it released a statement on the heels of the NJCAA’s decision that it had abstained from voting on the decision to delay fall sports until the spring, saying the presidents wanted to wait for “other conferences and organizations to make a final decision regarding fall sports.”
If you’re wondering why a governing body would just wait around for other governing bodies to make a decision, know that this is typically how it’s done. The sports shutdowns started at the college and professional levels while high school sports were simply delayed in Mississippi, for example, before it became clear children weren’t returning to high school campuses after spring break and the spring seasons would have to eventually get canceled. So the MACC wanting to take a wait-and-see approach isn’t unusual.
Nothing has been finalized yet, but when The Star spoke to Meridian Community College president Tom Huebner last week, we learned the MACC is considering an appeal to the NJCAA’s decision to move fall sports to the spring. Huebner, who serves on the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Committee, said the decision on whether or not to appeal will be made as a group of MACC presidents and it would only come after other athletic governing bodies made decisions about fall sports. The deadline for doing so is July 27.
So why appeal? This is where we get into speculation, as no one associated with the MACC has said this, but it likely comes down to football. A significant number of junior college football players are playing in hopes of getting recruited by four-year universities. With the installment of the early signing period for football implemented by the NCAA a couple of years ago, many teams have mostly filled their signing classes by December. If you lose a fall football season, you lose opportunities for schools to send coaches to junior college games to scout players, as well as players being able to put together highlight reels, before the December signing period.
If the MACC were to play football in the fall, much of the motivation for doing so would be for the sake of its student-athletes’ recruiting profiles. MACC teams would be ineligible for any postseason play for the 2020-21 school year if they choose to go this route. Of course, none of this has to do with the most important question, which is whether or not football can be played safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Until that question can be answered, all of this other stuff is a moot point.
Still, I remain skeptical of a spring football season at any level for several reasons. When the MHSAA sent out a press release last week outlining its decision to delay the start of fall sports, it mentioned an idea that was floated around by a few football coaches: swapping the fall and spring seasons, where football, cross country and volleyball would be delayed until the spring, while sports like baseball, softball and tennis would be played in the fall. The MHSAA said it never seriously considered this proposal, and Meridian High School athletic director Cheyenne Trussell made several strong points against this idea when he spoke to The Star last week.
“One, who knows what COVID-19 is going to do? It could be just as high next spring,” Trussell said. “Then you have seniors who are graduating in January as well as signing scholarships, so those seniors are looking to get ready to go off to college as opposed to playing and risking an injury.”
Junior colleges would be in a similar boat if football was played in the spring. Some players will have already graduated in December and moved on to a four-year school, while others might already have the offer they want from a four-year university and would rather just sit out of a spring season and focus on getting ready to play at the collegiate level. Also, while I’m hopeful an effective vaccine for the coronavirus will be introduced in the spring, there’s no guarantee of that, so simply delaying football to the spring doesn’t automatically mean they’ll actually have a season.
Plus, how safe is it to play an entire football season twice in one calendar year when it’s such a physically demanding sport? Football isn’t basketball or baseball, where AAU and travel ball has people playing year round. In football, you have a fall season that extends into the winter if your team makes the postseason, then you have offseason conditioning in the weight room, then a few weeks of spring practices, then more conditioning in the summer. If you’re planning to play a full season in the spring, and then turn around and play another full season in the fall of 2021, then you’re entering unknown territory with a sport where everyone is running around at high speeds hitting the living daylights out of one another.
I think the best course of action would be to determine whether or not it’s safe to play — even if that means delaying the start of the season and buying more time to make that determination — then either play the season this fall with whatever safety guidelines are necessary, or just cancel the season. By kicking the can down the road to the spring, the NJCAA is opening itself up to further complications all for the sake of a maybe, because again, we don’t know for sure COVID-19 is going to be dealt with by the spring.
There are no easy answers here, so I’m a lot less critical of what the NJCAA decided than I otherwise would be. But it’s possible the association did little more than trade one set of problems for another.
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor of The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.