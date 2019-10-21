I keep getting asked the same question lately: “What’s wrong with Meridian?”
More specifically, what’s going on at Meridian High School, a traditional powerhouse in football, where the Wildcats enter this week with a 1-8 record, their lone win coming on opening night against Class 4A Northeast Lauderdale. Versus non-Northeast opponents, Meridian is allowing 52.75 points per contest while averaging just 5.75 points per game. That second number is skewed a bit by Meridian being shut out against South Panola, Starkville and Pearl, but in games where they’ve scored points, it’s only 11.3 per game, including the opener against the Trojans.
You get the point. Meridian isn’t just losing games, it’s losing badly. Instead of trying to kick a team while it’s down, I think context is important:
•After a 4-7 season in 2018 in which the Wildcats missed the playoffs for the first time in forever, then-head coach Calvin Hampton resigned from his position that November. A coaching search that lasted into late January of this year resulted in the hiring of Martez Edwards, who was coaching at Forest Park High School in Georgia.
•The Wildcats went through most of spring practice with Edwards as its coach before Edwards was placed on administrative leave in early May after a nude photo of himself began circulating online. Edwards confirmed the photo was of him but said it was only meant for a woman he was dating in Atlanta and that his phone was hacked and the picture was shared online in an attempt to publicly humiliate him. Eventually, Edwards was fired by the Meridian Public School District, a decision that was formally announced June 17.
•A few days later, Meridian announced the hiring of then-Northeast head coach John Douglass, who graduated from the school in 1987 and was on the school’s 1985 state championship team. He had also previously coached at Meridian as an assistant under then-head coach Mac Barnes in 1993 and 1994. By this point, summer workouts were already well underway at Meridian.
In 2018, his lone season at Northeast, Douglass guided the Trojans to a 7-5 record, 3-2 in Region 5-4A, and a berth in the second round of the Class 4A postseason. He also had a track record of success at Quitman, where he coached from 2007-2011. Still, no matter how good a coach John Douglas is, it isn’t reasonable to expect him to come in without a spring training and make Meridian instantly competitive in perhaps the toughest division in the entire MHSAA — especially when Meridian was expected to be rebuilding this fall anyway.
Meridian fans aren’t stupid, and from the ones with whom I’ve spoken, the sense I get is the same one I outlined in a previous column over the summer: Douglass was walking into a no-win situation for 2019. The schedule featured a murderer’s row of opponents, division and non-division alike, and whether it’s navigating the inevitable attrition that comes with a team hiring its third head coach in less than a year, or a coach taking over without the benefit of spring practice to work with his players, I don’t think anyone actually expected Meridian to win this fall. It’s mostly about getting the young guys some experience and incrementally improving against an impossible gauntlet of a schedule.
You probably want the good news, and while I cannot guarantee the future, I can draw a comparison between Meridian this year and another team in our coverage area that faced a similar season a year ago. Enterprise enters this week with a 7-1 record, its lone loss coming last week to Class 2A powerhouse Taylorsville (8-1, 3-0). The Bulldogs are 2-1 in Region 5-2A with a critical home game against Bay Springs (8-1, 2-1) this Friday. Enterprise head coach Kelly Jimmerson doesn’t want his players to rest on their accomplishments just yet, as the season isn’t over, but by all measures, 2019 has been a successful year for the Bulldogs up to this point.
That’s a far cry from a year ago, when Enterprise went 1-11 and was getting blown out just about every week. That team listed just six seniors and two juniors on its roster, so the Bulldogs were mostly going with younger guys and having them take their lumps in hopes of a brighter future when they were older. That bright future has manifested in 2019 up to this point, and it’s a credit to both Jimmerson and his coaches for developing those players and to the players themselves for sticking through a tough 2018 in order to (so far) reap the benefits in 2019.
Sure, the situations aren’t entirely analogous, as Jimmerson has been head coach at Enterprise for quite a while now, while Douglass is in his first year at the Wildcats’ helm. Plus, Meridian’s roster lists far more seniors than the two listed on Enterprise’s from a year ago. But for the Wildcat players who are returning in 2020, this year is about gaining experience. That’s a bitter pill to swallow for the seniors who have stuck around, but unfortunately, year one of a new coach is sometimes about everyone adjusting to one another rather than instant success.
The silver lining in a tough season is both Douglass’ previous track record of success and the fact that the returning players will have at least one year of experience under their collective belts. That’s not a guarantee of anything, especially since Region 3-6A is so unforgiving, but if Enterprise’s most recent two seasons tell us anything, it’s that quick turnarounds are possible if everyone is buying in.
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor at The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
