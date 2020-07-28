Over the weekend I penned an opinion piece giving my thoughts on Major League Baseball’s return, which was set to run in Tuesday’s print edition.
Then news broke Monday morning about the Miami Marlins’ tomfoolery, and it seemed a bit tone deaf to run that piece. “Tomfoolery” might be a bit too polite in describing what happened, but I do try to keep it family friendly on our newspaper pages.
I’ll attempt to piece together a timeline, based on the reports we’ve gotten over the last couple of days:
•The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported “the Marlins played (their weekend series vs. the Phillies) despite having three players learn Sunday that they’d tested positive for COVID-19, just two days after a fourth player learned of a positive test on Friday.” The piece went on to say how Marlins manager Don Mattingly “never really considered not playing,” and that the team talked about it Sunday morning but chose to play anyway, essentially.
•On Monday, seven more players and two members of the Marlins coaching staff tested positive for the virus. This prompted several scheduling changes: the Marlins’ home opener against the Orioles on Monday was postponed. So, too, was the Yankees’ game against the Phillies, as the Philadelphia players had been exposed to the Marlins’ players who tested positive.
•On Tuesday, four more members of the Marlins tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 17 members of the organization, players and coaches. All of the Marlins’ games through Sunday were postponed, and the Yankees-Phillies game scheduled for Tuesday at Philadelphia was also postponed. The Phillies were also scheduled to play the Yankees in New York on Wednesday and Thursday, but those games were also postponed, with the Yankees now scheduled to travel to Baltimore on Wednesday instead.
•None of the Phillies tested positive for COVID-19 after tests were administered Monday, and the team was scheduled to be tested again Tuesday. Further, MLB announced Tuesday more than 6,400 tests conducted since Friday showed “no new positives of on-field personnel from any of the other 29 Clubs,” according to a tweet by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
The first bullet point is the most infuriating part of this ordeal. I assumed, wrongly apparently, that the standard protocol was an immediate withholding from games if you tested positive, followed by two negative tests and a 14-day quarantine before you could resume team activities. Instead, the decision of certain Marlins players to play despite positive COVID-19 tests came down to a team vote? Not only did they potentially expose their teammates, but also the Phillies players as well. The initial negative tests for the Phillies team is a positive sign, but more testing has to be done out of an abundance of caution before Philadelphia can be allowed to resume play.
One of the immediate criticisms of MLB in the wake of the Marlins news Monday was the fact that the players weren’t playing in a “bubble,” or one site where they’re isolated from anyone else, like the NBA players are in Florida currently. New York Post and MLB Network correspondent Joel Sherman posted a thread on Twitter Monday afternoon outlining why such a system was unrealistic for baseball. It’s worth a full read, but the gist of it is all of the proposed sites — Arizona, Florida, Texas — are current COVID-19 hotspots, and with so many players and staff on site, if an infection happens, its potential for community spread is potentially worse.
Like Sherman pointed out in the thread, the way MLB is currently trying to play amidst the virus may not be feasible. Certain protection protocols are in place like no fans, recommended social distancing and mask wearing when not on the field, constant testing and a large pool of reserve players off-site from which to pull if a few guys go down with COVID-19 or an injury. You’re still attempting to play with frequent air travel amidst a pandemic. All of the safety precautions might not be enough, but it would certainly be helpful if teams wouldn’t do something so unbelievably stupid like play despite multiple positive tests due to a team vote.
How, exactly, was this allowed? Did MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred know about the positive tests over the weekend? If he did, how did he not intervene and mandate that the players be forced to sit out the games until 14 days and two negative tests? If he didn’t know, why was the literal head of baseball not informed about something so important?
Of course the players wanted to play. Athletes are conditioned to want to play through pain or sickness. For the good of everyone involved, this needs to be taken out of their hands. Yet apparently there was no standard protocol in place, and the Marlins just took the field because they voted to play. If this isn’t a wakeup call for MLB to both tighten its current protocols and maybe reenforce them with additional protocols, then fans need to begin mentally preparing themselves for the already shortened season to get canceled.
Given baseball is a low-contact sport and the game is played primarily outdoors, I think it’s at least possible for MLB to complete its season in a relatively safe manner. But that’s going to require the players buying in to safety protocols and everyone generally acting smart. What the Marlins did is the opposite of smart. Hopefully, it’s a mere bump in the road and not something that derails an entire train.
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor at The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.