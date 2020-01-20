Major League Baseball’s offseason seemed to have hit a lull in the news department, as several of the big-name free agents like Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon, Zack Wheeler and Stephen Strasburg all signing new deals before the holidays.
It was officially announced Jan. 7 that former Meridian Community College standout Corey Dickerson inked with the Marlins for $17.5 million over two years, and last week, news came out that third baseman Josh Donaldson, a Brave in 2019, would be signing with the Twins for a four-year, $92 million contract. But in some ways, the news surrounding baseball’s offseason hasn’t been dominated by who signed where as much as it has by the Houston Astros — for about the worst possible reason.
Some say all news is good news, but those people obviously aren’t Astros fans. Back in November, a story was published in The Athletic detailing a scheme used by the Astros to use cameras to steal signs from opposing teams.
Stealing signs has been a part of baseball ever since baseball was a thing, but using technology to do it — as opposed to a runner on second figuring out the signs and relaying them to his teammate at home plate — is prohibited by Major League Baseball. Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers and other unnamed sources explained how opposing teams’ signs were deciphered by people operating the cameras at Houston’s home park, then relayed to the Astros dugout. Members of the team would bang their bat on a trash can to indicate what kind of pitch was coming.
Sound too complicated to be true? Jimmy O’Brien, AKA Internet sensation Jomboy, who is known for making funny videos of MLB clips, followed up the report with a detailed description of how this allegedly worked. On a tweet he published Nov. 12 of last year, the clip he uses is one of the Astros hosting the White Sox and Chicago pitcher Danny Farquhar, in which banging can be heard from the Houston dugout right before Farquhar delivers an off-speed pitch (no banging is heard before he throws a fastball). Language warning, but watch the clip for yourself.
After an investigation by MLB, Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the Astros used technology to steal signs in their 2017 World Series season, as well as in 2018. Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were both suspended by MLB for a year and promptly fired by the Astros not long after. Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Mets manager Carlos Beltran, the Astros’ bench coach and player, respectively, during the 2017 season, were both named in the report and were both fired from their respective teams, too. Cora could still face a suspension by MLB, though Beltran likely won’t as MLB seems to want to avoid punishing current or former players that were allegedly involved. Still, the stain of the scandal cost Beltran his job with the Mets.
There’s a lot to unpack here, but I have several thoughts on this ordeal:
•The loss of draft picks was also a punishment handed down to the Astros by MLB. Houston loses its first- and second-round draft picks in both this year and next year’s draft, a fair punishment. Astros owner Jim Crane was fined $5 million, the maximum allowed by MLB. That’s merely a drop in the bucket for him, as he gets to keep his 2017 World Series ring while former employees Luhnow and Hinch take the fall. You think he’s all that upset over this? I realize MLB couldn’t have fined him more money, but not making a significant mark in Crane’s checkbook doesn’t provide a lot of incentive for remorse.
•Fans of teams the Astros beat, like the Yankees in the 2017 and 2019 ALCS, and the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, are right to be upset. Still, I would caution any fanbase of taking too much joy in the Astros’ public shaming, as the use of technology to steal signs is likely more widespread than we realize, much like performance-enhancing drug use was likely more pervasive than we knew when news of that scandal first broke. In fact, if I’m an MLB general manager, on the first day of full-squad spring training, I’m having a closed-door meeting with my team and saying, “I’m not accusing anybody of anything. But if there is any kind of system in place here like the Astros had, it stops right now.”
•Speaking of PEDs, Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood tweeted the following last week: “I would rather face a player that was taking steroids than face a player that knew every pitch that was coming.” It’s an interesting debate. PEDs certainly boost strength and stamina, which no doubt give the players taking them an unfair advantage. Still, they don’t improve hand-eye coordination. If a hitter knows what’s coming, that eliminates at least part of the guesswork, as the issue only becomes location and whether or not you can catch up to the pitch. Personally, I think brushing this scandal off as less of a big deal than the PED scandal is whistling past the graveyard.
•Accusations didn’t end with the punishments MLB handed down. Last week, a person on Twitter claiming to be related to Beltran — Beltran’s family denied it was a family member — tweeted the night before Beltran stepped down as manager that he would do so. It then went on to accuse Astros players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman of wearing electronic devices that buzzed their skin to indicate a pitch. Jomboy took screen caps of the tweets and claimed he’s been told about the buzzers “from about 5 different parties.” Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer tweeted that he “heard this from multiple parties too.”
MLB’s investigation didn’t mention the use of buzzers, so it’s important to note those accusations haven’t been proven. In the eyes of the public, though, nothing would seem to surprise anyone at this point, and Bauer and Jomboy’s comments seem to indicate at least a suspicion among MLB that the Astros’ sign stealing didn’t stop when they stopped banging trash cans. It’s a cloud that will likely hang over the league at least in the near future, if not longer if more accusations come to light.
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor at The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
