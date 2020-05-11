If I could only have one sport back for the rest of the year, my pick would be Major League Baseball. If I believed there would be a College Football Playoff this winter, then maybe it would be a bigger debate in my mind. As it stands, though, I don’t see the Power 5 conferences unanimously agreeing to have a 2020 season right now, which means the most we can hope for is conference titles.
According to a report Monday by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, MLB owners approved a plan that would have them share 50% of their revenue with the players’ union this year should a season take place as a means of offsetting lost revenue from ticket sales, concessions and parking, as games would likely be played without fans, at least at first.
Nightengale’s report goes on to say that the players are expected to reject this plan out of fear the owners would use it as a springboard to proposing a salary cap during the next collective bargaining negotiation, scheduled to take place beginning in December 2021. Further, players are hesitant to take a pay cut after they’re set to lose approximately half of their salary with the proposed season not being the usual 162 regular-season games. I’m not expecting negotiations to be settled Tuesday, as there are still multiple hurdles to a season actually happening.
Even if MLB does get in a season this year, it would be vastly differently than usual. The proposal outlined in Nightengale’s report has spring training resuming in June and the season starting in early July. It would only be 82 games, and while the traditional leagues and divisions will remain, teams will only play “regional opponents.” In other words, NL East teams would only face their divisional opponents and AL East teams, NL Central teams would only face their divisional opponents and AL Central teams, etc. The postseason would be expanded to 14 teams (seven AL, seven NL), the designated hitter will be universal and active rosters will expand to 30 players with a 20-player “taxi squad” made up primarily of teams’ best minor leaguers, which I would take to mean no minor-league season this summer.
I doubt anyone here would miss 9:05 p.m. first pitch for a Braves game, but I would propose going a step further: Let’s experiment even more this year. Since we’re getting a shortened season, if we get one at all, then why not just accept that there’s nothing “normal” about 2020 and use it as a way to test certain other ideas and see if you might consider implementing them going forward? With that said, here are a few other things I would like to see if we get a baseball season:
•Extra-inning rules — Pretty much the only live sports on TV right now are Korean Baseball Organization games. The KBO began its season in early May, and the South Korean league has a simple but interesting extra-innings format: Games can end in a tie if the score is knotted after 12 innings (15 in the postseason).
This likely horrifies most baseball fans reading this, but as much as I think MLB’s efforts to “speed up the game” are useless — they’re designed to appeal to people who will never be interested in baseball anyway while turning off long-time fans — I’ve long hated most extra-inning games. Ten, 11, 12 innings is one thing, but these games that last 18-plus frames are torturous, wear down both teams’ entire pitching staffs and give us cringeworthy moments like having position players come onto the mound and try to throw strikes.
A previous proposal MLB has reportedly considered is using international tiebreaker rules, or beginning each extra inning with a runner on second. This rule is in place in the minors, which is usually an experimentation ground for potential rule changes at the major-league level. Whether it’s the international tiebreaker or the KBO extra-innings rule, pick one or both and implement it this year. No harm in seeing how it affects games.
•Automated strike zone — If you’ve read my opinion pieces on baseball in the past, you know I’m not a fan of the “human element” argument. I don’t care that baseball went 100 years without instant replay, its use has made the game fairer, and if the technology for replay was around when MLB had its first season, there’s no doubt in my mind it would have been as synonymous with the game as peanuts and cracker jacks.
The use of K-zone by TV broadcasts and the accessibility of PITCHf/x data to the masses has highlighted just how inconsistent strike zones are between umpiring crews and just how egregious some ball-strike calls are. While I’m a don’t-blame-the-officials-if-your-team-loses guy, I’m also a do-whatever-it-takes-to-make-calls-as-accurate-as-possible guy, and I think a universal strike zone will benefit both hitters and pitchers. Use the PITCHf/x cameras in the MLB stadiums to determine balls and strikes, then go back and compare accuracy between it and umpires’ calls from the 2019 season. Figure out if the game would be better with balls and strikes being determined by technology, as I suspect it will.
•Un-juice the ball — Yes, chicks dig the long ball, and home runs sell. No, MLB hasn’t come out and admitted that the baseballs are designed to carry father off the bat than they were just five years ago, but everyone knows that the baseballs are designed to carry father off the bat than they were just five years ago. It’s probably the worst-kept secret in the game.
Go back to the ball from before the worst-kept secret and see if it significantly reduces the amount of home runs the league finishes with, adjusted for number of games played in a shortened season. MLB batters hit 6,776 home runs last year, a league record. If a de-juiced ball produced a league on pace to hit, say, 6,000 over the course of a 162-game season, would it really be a big deal to just go back to the old baseball permanently? Only one way to find out, and that’s to go back to the old ball for a year and see how the numbers shake out.
•No AL or NL this year — The problem with not facing non-divisional and non-regional opponents is that certain AL and NL teams wouldn’t face each other until the playoffs, so is it really fair to use best record, for example, to determine postseason advantages? If teams on the Eastern Seaboard in the NL are stronger than NL teams on the West Coast, for example, is it fair to go by best record alone?
With that in mind, it might be better to just scrap the leagues altogether this year and go with the Grapefruit and Cactus League designations that teams get in spring training. It’s a significant change, but those leagues change wouldn’t be permanent.
How would the playoffs work? The World Series would be Cactus vs. Grapefruit pennant winners. No divisions in either league; playoff seeding goes by records, with the best record being the No. 1 seed, second-best being the No. 2 seed, etc., all the way down to seven. The 1 seed would get a first-round bye, and the 2 seed would face the 7 seed, the 3 seed would face the 6 seed and the 4 seed would face the 5 seed in a round where the higher seeds only have to win one home game while the lower seeds have to win two road games. (The KBO does this in its Wildcard round.) The second round has the 1 seed facing the 4-5 winner and the 2-7 winner facing the 3-6 winner in a best-of-three series. The winner of those two series moves on to the Championship Series, which are still best-of-four, with those winners moving into the World Series.
…
These are just a couple of ideas MLB could implement in a shortened, experimental season. Not all of these ideas would be popular, maybe not even any of them, but that’s why it would be “experimental.” Keep what they think works going forward, get rid of what they don’t think works for what will hopefully be a normal 2021 season.
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor at The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
