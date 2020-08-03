So, why do I find my job to be rewarding? Is it simply because in a non-coronavirus year, I get paid to watch a bunch of people play sportsball and then write about it?
In reality, the games themselves can sometimes be part of the monotony of “work” for me. Let’s face it, there’s nothing particularly riveting watching a basketball game where one team is up by 30 midway through the second quarter, especially since the running clock usually doesn’t kick in until the start of the third. Even people who think they have the best job in the world will admit to aspects of it being a chore. That’s just the nature of work.
I’ve been a sports journalist for more than a decade now and despite whatever frustrations I may have encountered along the way, I’m not regretting my first choice at a career post-college. There’s no such thing as the perfect career, and anyone who tells you different isn’t being honest. There is a such thing as a rewarding career, though, and as I sit back and reflect on why I’ve stayed in the business this long, several things stick out to me:
•I get paid to do this — Most of us have a hobby or two, and if any of us had an opportunity to get paid for one of these hobbies, most of us would jump at the opportunity. If someone likes to golf and is good enough to play on the PGA Tour, no one is going to turn down the paycheck that comes with playing on the Tour out of some misguided sense of playing “for love of the game.”
People don’t play golf long enough to get to the PGA Tour without enjoying the sport on some level. Likewise, everyone on the Tour has bills to pay, families to feed, etc. and there’s no shame in admitting the money is good. Likewise, I don’t really feel ashamed of the fact that I’m getting paid to cover sports (and occasionally news) in East Mississippi. No, the money isn’t as good as it is on the PGA Tour, but I’m able to make a living doing something I don’t wake up dreading every single day, and that goes a long way in my book.
•Some of the games are really exciting — I mentioned the monotonous 30-point blowout I occasionally cover in basketball. Yes, those are boring, especially when you’re trying to think of a way to write it that would somehow be interesting to the reader. But other games are really fun, especially when the stakes are raised, like when it’s a playoff game or series or a clash between two top-ranked teams. How else can I describe watching No. 1-ranked Meridian’s Miles Miller hit a go-ahead 3-pointer against No. 3-ranked Starkville with 52.8 seconds left back in November 2017? Or watching Lamar quarterback Joseph Hutchinson have a touchdown catch on a trick play in a 2018 playoff game against Pillow Academy, a play that ended up being the game-winner to clinch the Raiders’ berth in the state title game? Or watching Philadelphia pitcher Nia Luckett and Neshoba Central pitcher Aspen Wesley duel in a regular season game that felt like a playoff battle?
I get to watch games like that and then ask the coaches and athletes involved about them afterward. That Lamar-Pillow Academy game I mentioned: I learned afterward from Raiders head coach Mac Barnes that they installed the trick play, where Hutchinson handed it off to William Lamar and then surprisingly ran a route, just that week in practice. “You have to have something the other team has never seen, and you have to have something where it doesn’t just count on execution to work,” Barnes told me, something I was able to relay to readers. Unless you happened to be connected to the football team, the general audience might not have known that little tidbit if we hadn’t reported it. Little tidbits like that add to the enjoyment of these high-stakes games, and weaving them into a story makes it even more fun.
•The human element — No, I’m not talking about the phrase we use in baseball to excuse bad umpiring decisions. As cliché as it is, half the fun in covering high school sports is the people you meet along the way. I was there when the Newton County slow-pitch softball team came up short in the 2018 state title series and saw the looks of frustration on the Lady Cougars’ faces. So when the 2019 Newton County fast-pitch team won the Class 4A title that spring, I couldn’t have been happier for the players and coaches.
Journalists are supposed to be unbiased, and while I don’t actively root for our local teams — especially if two local teams happen to be playing each other — I’m not going to sit here and tell you I didn’t feel good for the 2019 Lady Cougars when I learned they had won the championship series versus Tishomingo. Living here and following our local athletes throughout the course of a season, you definitely feel some sort of connection with them that I wouldn’t feel if I was covering some random team in a different town as a freelancer. The human connection is an important part of people’s lives in general, so anytime you can experience it through your job, that’s naturally going to make it a more rewarding experience.
•I enjoy high school sports — Many people who begin their sports journalism career covering prep athletics do so with the intention of moving on to the college or professional ranks at some point. I was the same way at first, but over time I began to see high school sports as a niche from which I didn’t want to walk away.
The truth is, there are less headaches involved in covering high school athletics. Whereas an SEC school might have designated media viewing periods for football practices, the most resistance I’ve ever gotten from asking to come out to a high school practice has been something along the lines of, “Tuesday isn’t a good day, can you come out Thursday instead?” Also, I just turned 33 last month, and there’s plenty of gratification knowing that I’m not so old to the point where high schoolers feel too intimidated to be interviewed by me. (It goes a long way toward convincing myself I haven’t gotten old yet.)
That’s not to say you can’t write some very meaningful stories relating to high school athletics. Too often, though, us journalists get used to the idea that you have to jump through several thousand hoops to do so, and it’s not really like that at the high school level. It’s a level of satisfaction that doesn’t come with what I view as unnecessary headaches, and it’s why I’m not looking to leave the high school scene anytime soon.
…
There are plenty of more reasons I enjoy my job, and maybe I’ll write about those some other time. For now, hopefully I’ve left you with a few major highlights that you can appreciate.
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor at The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.