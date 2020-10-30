When Calvin Hampton was named head coach at Southeast Lauderdale in May 2019, he gave Elton Hayes, our newspaper’s sports reporter at the time, a nice zinger of a quote: “I’m rolling up my sleeves. There’s no honeymoon, no fireworks or cocktail parties.”
After covering Hampton’s tenure at Meridian High School the previous three seasons, I couldn’t help but chuckle when Hayes shared that quote with me. It’s one of those quotes you could picture him saying.
If I could describe Calvin Hampton, words like fiery, competitive, no-nonsense or tough love come to mind. Having talked to friends in the coaching profession over the last week, one common theme was his love for the kids at whichever school he was coaching, whether they were his players or just regular students. He may have been blunt at times, but you could tell he meant well. After his tenure at MHS ended, I was pleased to find out he would remain in our area as a football coach, and coaching at Southeast Lauderdale meant I could still call him for a few quotes if I were previewing a game, quotes like the one he gave Hayes in the aforementioned story.
Hampton provided plenty of those in my time covering him at both MHS and Southeast Lauderdale, and one thing I always appreciated was how there was nothing fake about him. When I asked him once how his players at MHS would approach an opponent like South Panola or Hoover (Alabama) or Phenix City (Alabama), his response was always the same: “We’re Meridian.” His point was that the name Meridian carried the same weight at those schools, in his mind, and neither he nor his players should be intimated by the names on their opponents’ jerseys.
That confidence carried over at Southeast Lauderdale. His defensive coordinator, James Miller, shared a story about his first summer coaching the Tigers when he took the team to a 7-on-7 competition, and due to some sort of scheduling glitch, a 6A team needed an opponent.
“We’ll play them,” Hampton said, according to Miller, and I didn’t doubt his story. “It didn’t matter who it was, he was up to the challenge,” Miller went on to say.
Learning about Hampton’s death last on Oct. 21 was an incredibly bitter pill to swallow. If I had to compare it to anything, it was similar to how I felt when I found out Robin Williams had died. There are some key differences, obviously: I didn’t know Williams personally, and the two couldn’t have more opposite personalities. What made it so similar was, in their own ways, you could tell both Hampton and Williams were so full of life, and when they both left this world suddenly, you couldn’t help but feel like it wasn’t their time to go.
That’s why this is so tragic. Hampton still had things to accomplish in life, both on and off the football field. His children still had years with their father to enjoy. When someone as full of life as Hampton was is robbed of that life, it makes you think sometimes our world is far too cruel with no rhyme or reason behind that cruelty.
If you knew Hampton, you’re naturally going to question why. You’re going to be angry, frustrated, bitter or sad that there isn’t a clear answer to that question, one that’s going to somehow make this not hurt so much. If you believe in God, you’re going to question Him on that. All of that is normal, and no one should fault themselves for any of it.
People dying after lengthy illnesses are awful enough, but those at least leave time for the person’s loved ones to emotionally and mentally prepare themselves for the loss. None of Hampton’s loved ones were given that time prior to Oct. 21. It’s a terrible thing to lose someone suddenly. St. Paul wrote in I Corinthians 15:26 that “the last enemy to be defeated is death.” It’s perhaps our greatest enemy in life due to the fear and grief it brings humans, which is why Paul’s promise of Christ conquering that enemy is so powerful.
Grief never really leaves you no matter how much time passes, to which those who have lost a loved one can attest. A common phenomenon many experience as time does pass, though, is how the fondness of their memories eventually overtakes the pain. My hope is that all of Hampton’s loved ones, be they family, friend or former player, one day reach that place.
For now, all we can do is keep them in mind when we pray, as well as honor the legacy of the man who was taken from us so suddenly. I’m certainly grateful for the time I got to cover his coaching career, brief as it was. I wish that time had been longer, and it’s yet another reminder to never take anything you have for granted.
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor at The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.