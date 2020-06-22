Summer workouts for high school football teams are typically full of optimism. The record is 0-0, and that won’t change for several months as teams try to get into playing shape for the upcoming fall schedule. If I were to ask a player from any summer practice about their goals, they would all give similar answers: state titles, district titles, playoff runs, a 1,000-yard season or Dandy Dozen selection if they weren’t shy about their desired individual accolades.
On the outside, it’s difficult to know how much optimism Meridian football coach John Douglass had about the 2019 season when he was hired by the school in late June last year. Douglass was the third person in less than a year’s time to be the Wildcats’ head man, and whatever systems he was planning on running, he didn’t have a spring practice with the players to implement it. Not only that, but with so much coaching turnover, player attrition was a natural byproduct.
Those aren’t the ingredients for a winning season, so how much optimism could anyone have really had a year ago, whether it was the coaches, players, administration or fans?
I attended two practices at Meridian last week trying to take some photos for a couple of stories we planned on running, and I’m getting a sense the optimism is back at Ray Stadium. Last fall was rough — the Wildcats won just two games — but it was also expected to be rough. Expectations are a bit higher for Meridian this year.
Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring practice for Meridian, and the virus’ continued presence is forcing the coaches to deal with added regulations. That’s the same reality for every school, though, so it isn’t like the lack of a spring or the limitations on workouts are putting Meridian at a disadvantage relative to its peers. This year, the coaches aren’t trying to scramble together a summer program while hoping and praying there isn’t a mass exodus of players due to three coaches in less than a year. From Jan. 1 until now, Douglass has been the head coach the entire time. It’s been one message, one set of offensive and defensive schemes, no coaching carousel.
“We had no idea how many kids we’re going to show up. (The coaches) met last week to try and plan everything out for Monday and we were thinking 60 or 70, and we didn’t know how many ninth graders would show because we hadn’t really been able to communicate with them,” Douglass told reporter Matt Case last week. “That first day we had 94 kids who showed up. That was an unbelievable number.”
Tim Lowe, the voice of the Wildcats’ radio broadcasts, provided some insight to me when I spoke to him Sunday evening. One thing he pointed out to me was how Douglass had already gone a season without spring practices, so when the pandemic canceled this year’s spring, he wasn’t caught off guard. From Lowe’s observation, the staff seems to be handling the challenge as well as it possibly can.
“When we stepped on the field June 15, there was no confusion about who was supposed to do what, no time wasted,” Lowe explained. “The kids were moving in a precise manner. That’s where the optimism started. There was no panic because there was leadership.”
The optimism I sensed is one Lowe senses as well. No, he’s not predicting state championships or even a Region 3-6A title, but he does feel like the groundwork is being laid for a successful fall and the beginning of a turnaround after a disappointing last couple of years. Turnout for summer workouts last week could only be described as excellent, and he feels the turnout is both a credit to the coaching staff and to the players for their level of commitment up to this point.
“Just being around the kids and being out there, the attitude is that they just want to be good,” Lowe said. “They’re just sick of losing. They’re tired of it.”
He also said adding Larry Weems, the former Meridian head coach who led the team when it last won a state title in 2008, to the staff as defensive coordinator was a smart move.
“You can’t downplay the significance of having a winner around,” Lowe said. “That’s just contagious.”
It’s just one week of practice. There’s plenty of more work to be done at Meridian. The players have to remain engaged and committed. The coaches have to continue navigating workouts within a pandemic. But if summer is meant to be the time of optimism, then it’s much better to show up the first week with a plan, great turnout and the right attitude instead of having none of those things.
The thing about Meridian football is people care. They hated seeing last year’s results, even if they understood why the team was struggling. They want to know if things will be better this August. Now is not the time for predictions. Now is the time for hope, and early indications are, hope isn’t an unreasonable thing to have about the 2020 Wildcats.
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor at The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.