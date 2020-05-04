With last week’s announcement that NASCAR plans to resume races beginning May 17, two questions naturally follow: Will this actually happen? And if it does, do other sports begin resuming their seasons?
It’s difficult to envision any sporting event hosting spectators for the foreseeable future as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our daily lives. The AP story detailing NASCAR’s plan stated the following: “NASCAR has set guidelines to safely hold the events using CDC guidelines on social distancing and personal protective equipment. The entire venue will be used to maintain distancing in garage stalls and where the haulers are parked, while drivers will have to self-isolate in their motorhomes as they prepare to compete.”
Nothing is official until drivers hop in their vehicles at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina and hit the gas, but given the stated plan, racing seems doable if social distancing guidelines are followed and personal protective equipment is used.
What other sports are “doable’ in the COVID-19 reality? Here are my thoughts:
•Golf and singles tennis — these sports are the most “doable,” in my opinion, and the most likely to resume at some point. Closing these events to spectators while the athletes themselves follow social distancing guidelines doesn’t seem farfetched. The PGA Tour expects to resume June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge, while the LPGA Tour is aiming for a July 15 start with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. The last update I saw on professional tennis was its suspension until at least July 13, which would have been the day after Wimbledon’s conclusion. (Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II.)
Neither of these sports require athletes to be within 6 feet of one another. I think the likelihood is high that both the PGA and LPGA tours meet their stated goals of resumption. It’s difficult to get a feel for what the WTA and ATP plan to do, but given my belief that singles matches can be played safely, I’m expecting to see tennis back in some form by the end of the year.
•Major League Baseball — another one that’s “doable,” though I’m not sure how realistic it is. Plans I’ve seen floated around include playing games exclusively in Arizona, or Arizona, Texas and Florida for the start of a shortened season before teams eventually return to their home parks with no spectators. Test all the players and have them follow social distancing guidelines during games, then otherwise keep them isolated in hotel rooms.
That last part is sure to be a sticking point if MLB proceeds forward with that plan as players will no doubt want to be around their families as much as possible. Further, this is where the economics come into play: While the majority of MLB’s revenue comes from TV deals, teams still make a significant amount of money from spectators buying tickets and concessions. How do you account for the drop in revenue? Do you ask the union to have the players take pay cuts to compensate? Would they agree to that?
MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported last week there was “growing optimism” for baseball to have a season at some point, but personally, there are too many question marks for me to feel as confident. I’m not ruling out a season, but so much has to go right, and until we see reports of players and owners negotiating a way to make it work, I’m still in the camp of “slightly skeptical but not cynical.”
•College football — Let me say right off the bat I’m not expecting there to be a College Football Playoff this fall, simply because I don’t see some of the conferences, such as the PAC-12, agreeing to play a season unless we’ve found an effective way to treat the coronavirus.
The economics will highly incentivize colleges to have a football season, though, as football and men’s basketball are the big moneymakers in NCAA athletics. Lose out on football revenue, and many athletic departments would have a difficult time surviving. Still, how do you justify having a fall season if students aren’t allowed back on campus by August/September? And can you really justify pushing it back to spring 2021 and then turning right around and playing a fall 2021 season?
It’s a delicate balancing act, which is why I believe the ultimate decision will be left up to the conferences.
•The NBA — I’m enjoying “The Last Dance” as much as anyone, but basketball fans are itching for teams to get back on the court. My guess is any resumption of the NBA season would have to be predicated on a massive increasing in our testing ability for COVID-19, as like football, there is no feasible way to socially distance while playing basketball.
The test, trace, isolate plan is one pitched by lawmakers to safely open our country’s economy back up. Basically, we need to have testing— both the presence of the virus itself and the antibodies of people who have already gotten COVID-19 and recovered — capabilities to a point where we can identify most who have it, trace everyone with whom they’ve come in contact and isolate those people for the two-week incubation period. NBA players would have to test negative for the presence of the virus or have already been known to recover. One proposal I read involved finishing out the season and the playoffs in Las Vegas in empty arenas while down time had the players in some sort of controlled environment.
Once testing capabilities reach that point, I could see the 2020 season resuming and concluding, so I’m leaning toward likely at some point.
…
I’m not going to make a prediction on the NFL. If the NBA pulls off a completed season with ramped up testing measures, then I could see an NFL season taking place with a blueprint provided by the NBA. If not, then I think it’s much more difficult. Going with a wait-and-see-what-the-NBA-does approach here.
Yes, the country needs sports. Hopefully, sports can resume at some point this year — safely.
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor at The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
