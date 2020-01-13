Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.