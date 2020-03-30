One of the difficult balancing acts during the COVID-19 pandemic is brought about by the prevalence of social media in our lives.
On one hand, I want to keep myself informed as this virus continues to spread on our country. On the other hand, constantly being glued to social media and reading all of the scary, depressing stories about hospitals being at capacity or people dying isn’t good for my mental health.
A distraction is nice. The “Tiger King” Netflix documentary has been one such distraction. So was an opinion piece shared by Quitman baseball coach Matt Boone on Twitter the other day titled “Mississippi Coaches Should Walk it Off." Boone had expressed his disgust with the piece when he posted it, as had several other coaches in our area responding to the tweet, so I figured, “Why not?”
Published on the website nemiss.news, the author draws attention to the numerous substitute teachers employed by our state’s schools who are aren’t a part of those school systems, but rather, are essentially freelancers who substitute at different schools on an at-need basis. With schools closed, those subs aren’t earning income by substituting. It’s a real-life, close-to-home example of the tough economic realities this pandemic has brought about.
It’s not only natural, it’s also right to feel empathy for these subs. People aren’t just scared of the coronavirus, they’re also scared about their future employment status if they’re not already out of work. If they’re already out of work, they’re afraid about what it means for them, their family and their health care, as the latter is often tied to their employer. The opinion piece then talks about a TV interview where coaches were asked about the postponement of high school sports. It laments a quote from New Hope baseball coach Lee Boyd in particular.
As I didn’t see this interview live, I can only go by the description provided by the author of the nemiss.news opinion piece. Boyd is alleged to have said, “I’m not at work,” with a “small chuckle.” Boyd is then criticized for this, as he is supposedly being paid through the end of the school year despite not being on campus due to schools being closed.
The piece attempts to contextualize Boyd’s alleged statement — again, I’m saying “alleged” because I haven’t seen the TV interview myself and can only go by the description given — in light of substitutes not employed by school districts being out of work with no pay. It further explains how many teachers are preparing lesson plans for at-home learning for their students; thus, they are still technically “working for their pay.”
Now, here’s probably the most controversial part of the piece: It alleges that the majority of coaches who teach a subject at school “are not known as the most enthusiastic teachers.” For those that don’t know, athletic coaches who aren’t paraprofessionals are hired as teachers at their respective schools with the coaching part of their job mostly taking place in later periods or blocks and during after-school hours. Their subjects can range from history to math to physical education to health to English. It depends on the person. The kicker paragraph in the piece is the following: “Since coaches give very little effort in class, I cannot imagine they are going out of their way to provide any detailed work for our children. I assume that coaches like Mr. Boyd are sitting at home watching ESPN Classic and going over game plans for the next time ‘their year’ comes around.”
The flawed reasoning is two-fold: Not only does it assume most coaches are unenthusiastic teachers, but the author attempts to frame Boyd’s supposed statements in light of substitute teachers’ current hardships as meaning Boyd lacks empathy for those subs. Let’s examine the second part first. Simply put, it’s not reasonable to think Boyd’s comments were made within that framework; thus, criticizing him for making those comments in light of unemployed substitutes isn’t fair. It would be like criticizing someone who said they don’t enjoy working from home during the pandemic and miss their office mates by saying, “Yeah? Well lots of people are unemployed. At least you still have a job!” It allows no room for people to be human.
Coaches all across Mississippi are sad and frustrated that spring sports has been postponed, and that is perfectly OK. The vast majority of coaches became coaches in part because they grew up participating in sports and have a love for the competitiveness of it all. Yes, there is a bigger picture in that sports were canceled to prevent large gatherings of people in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. Obviously, that’s more important than sports, but you’re talking about something into which these coaches put countless hours being taken away from them — and then saying they’re not allowed to be frustrated because it means they don’t care about unemployed substitute teachers. That’s a false choice because you can still empathize with the unemployed and also wish you could still coach your players.
As for the part about most coaches being unenthusiastic teachers, the author is simply reinforcing a stereotype. Wes Roy is a physical education teacher and assistant football coach in the Enterprise School District, but he was a social studies teacher for several years prior to that, including during his stint as head football coach at Clarkdale. Roy also taught history at Meridian Community College for several years. When he read the nemiss.news opinion piece, Roy admitted that it made him mad because the notion that coaches are “lazy” when it comes to teaching is something he’s heard before.
“I think all coaches who have been in it as long as we have, we hear the stereotypes,” Roy told me. “That’s just part of it, but it doesn’t make you feel good. A lot of coaches I’ve been around — and I’ve been around a lot of good coaches — are also good teachers who were really invested in the students.”
Roy mentioned Jeff Davis, who coached the Clarkdale girls basketball team for 21 years, as an example of a coach who was just as passionate about the subject he taught during regular school hours.
“He’s been a history teacher for years and is phenomenal,” Roy said. “Reading stuff like (the opinion piece), its definitely a slap in the face.”
If you take a random sample of coaches who teach, I’m sure you’ll find a couple who would be considered “unenthusiastic.” If you took a random sample of non-coach teachers, I’m sure you would find a couple who would be considered “unenthusiastic.” If you took a random sample of people working in just about any field, I’m sure you would find a couple who would be considered “unenthusiastic.” You catch my drift? Singling out coaches who teach and making a near blanket statement that they’re unenthusiastic is a gross overgeneralization.
People can empathize with those adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, whether it’s by the sickness itself or the larger consequences in society. They’re also allowed to be frustrated there aren’t any sports at the moment. If you want to argue that we overemphasize sports in this country, especially in the South, that’s fine — but that’s a separate discussion entirely. Mississippi coaches don’t need to “walk it off.” They’re allowed to be human.
Drew Kerekes is the sports editor at The Meridian Star. He can be reached at dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
