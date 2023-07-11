SCOOBA – Kentucky native Markeia Porter has been named assistant women’s basketball coach at East Mississippi Community College, as announced Monday by EMCC head women’s basketball coach Isaiah Butler.
“Markeia has a lot of hunger and passion for the game. She really loves teaching the game and is great with post player skill development,” Butler noted. “Markeia also owns playing and coaching experience on the junior college level, so she understands the process our players are embarking on and will be able to represent what we are trying to do here at EMCC.”
A product of Louisville, Kentucky, Porter arrives on the Scooba campus after having spent the 2022-23 season in the same capacity at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Missouri. In her first coaching role, she worked with head coach Cornelius (CB) Walker in helping lead the Vikings to the semifinals of the NJCAA Region 16 Tournament. Along with producing two second-team, all-conference standouts, last year’s Jefferson College team compiled a 3.06 grade point average.
“I’m super excited about joining Coach (Isaiah) Butler here at EMCC. He seems to be a great leader and a great person,” Porter said. “He’s definitely someone I can learn from both on and off the basketball court.”
Prior to pursuing her collegiate coaching career, Porter began her college playing days at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. While helping lead the Raiders to a two-year composite record of 42-19 and a pair of semifinal-round appearances in the NJCAA Region 16 Tournament, she averaged 5.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest in 61 career games played. She also set a school record with more than 40 career charges taken. Porter improved upon her freshman per-game averages of 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 2016-17 by averaging 6.9 points and a team-leading 7.2 boards an outing as a sophomore. She also tied for second on the club with 67 assists and was fourth with 34 steals during the 2017-18 season.
Porter then transferred to Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina to play her final two seasons of collegiate basketball. In 56 career appearances for the Vikings, including 13 starts, she averaged 3.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while also totaling 75 career assists and 48 career steals. As a junior, Porter averaged 3.3 points and was ECSU’s third-leading rebounder with an average of 5.4 boards an outing. She also totaled 46 assists and 36 steals during the 2018-19 season.
During her senior campaign, in addition to averaging 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest on the hardwood, Porter was a nominee for the 2019-20 Lowe’s CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) Senior CLASS Award, which annually focuses on the total student-athlete on and off the court and within the community.
Porter earned her bachelor’s degree in sports management with a concentration in business administration from Elizabeth City State in 2020.
As a versatile four-year varsity starter at Louisville’s Eastern High School, Porter was a two-time selection to the All-Seventh Region girls’ basketball team, as chosen by The Courier-Journal newspaper. She averaged around 12 points and 8.5 rebounds per game during her final two seasons en route to totaling 876 points and 765 rebounds for her prep career. Along with being named to the 2015 Battle of the Bridges All-Star Classic for Kentucky, Porter was also a member of the East team in the 2015 Kentucky High School Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.
