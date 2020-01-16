FOREST — Any division win on the road is critical.
Behind a strong second half, Kemper County was able to get past Forest 57-45 in a key Region 5-3A matchup on Thursday night.
“It was well-fought game. Forest has a good team, and we needed that type of game,” Kemper County coach Michael Johnson said. “The second quarter has been our down fall this year, and it was tonight, but I’m proud of the guys for fighting back and getting the job done in the second half.”
The Wildcats (12-6, 3-0) jumped out to a 18-3 lead in the first quarter, but Forest ended the quarter on a 8-0 run to cut the lead to 18-11.
In the second quarter, the Bearcats outscored the Wildcats 18-10 and took a 30-28 lead into halftime.
Trailing 36-32 midway through the third quarter, Kemper County used an 11-0 run to take the lead, 43-36, and never trailed from that point.
In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats held Forest to just five points.
Jamar Grace had 15 points to lead Kemper County.
“I started out slowly and just had to have the game come to me,” Grace said. “We made adjustments at halftime and pressed them more and got steals and got the win. We’re trying to get a trophy, so we have a long way to go.”
Quintavious Reed added 10 points. Qavion McClendon and Deonte Rush each chipped in eight points for the Wildcats.
“Jamar has a nice jump shot, but I’ve been telling Jamar all year to drive to the basket to get himself going, and he’s finally starting to listen,“ Johnson said. “We just have to keep grinding and get better. We’re 3-0 in district now, and that’s good, but we have Raleigh on Saturday, so now next thing is to go 1-0 Saturday.”
Latarral Hughes had 15 points to lead Forest, while Chemar Harris added 10 points for Bearcats (6-9, 0-2).
“We had 26 turnovers, and you won’t win games turning the ball over like that,” Forest coach Datodrick Pinkston said. “Credit Kemper, they made plays and got turnovers when it comes down to it.”
KEMPER COUNTY 56, FOREST 40
Chantel Stringfellow had 12 points to lead the Lady Wildcats past the Lady Bearcats
TyAsia Bohannon and Shadaria Darden had 10 points each for Kemper County (9-10, 3-0).
Mahaila McClendon had nine points to lead Forest (9-8, 0-2).
