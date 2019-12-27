A 12-0 run by the Quitman girls basketball team in the first quarter gave them an early double-digit lead.
Kemper County didn’t panic, however, as Sha’daria Darden had her jumpshot working and Chantel Stringfellow added her quickness as the Lady Wildcats overcame its early deficit and hit clutch free throws down the stretch to defeat the Lady Panthers 50-43 Friday in the semifinals the Sam Dale Tournament at Southeast Lauderdale.
“They led us in rebounds, were pushing us around and were more physical than us,” Kemper County head coach Ronnie Slaughter said of the start of the game. “When the second quarter started, we got a little more physical, starting being more disciplined and doing what we’re supposed to do. That was a big change.”
Dacia Bostic’s 10 first-quarter points aided in Quitman’s 14-2 lead in the first five minutes of the contest, but Darden scored all nine of Kemper County’s points in the opening period, including a 3-pointer, to cut it to a seven-point game.
After the Lady Panthers went back up by 10, Stringfellow completed a 3-point play and scored on a layup as part of a 7-0 run by the Lady Wildcats to pull within three with less than four minutes left in the first half. Halle Loper and Raven Evans-Bonner each put in buckets for Quitman, and Iyonna Satcher made a free throw, to make it 24-20 at intermission.
Kemper County (3-8) earned its first lead of the night after Stringfellow scored two of her 13 second-half points with 1:36 to play in the third quarter to make it 30-28, and added another to give her squad nine straight points to lead by five.
A 3-pointer by Satcher at the end of the period, however, cut it back to a one-possession game before the Lady Wildcats went up 39-35 with five and a half minutes left in regulation.
“(Quitman) fought back,” Slaughter said. “That’s a very good team, and that’s a young team too, so I know (head coach Jennie Vance) is going to have a lot of talent in the years to come.”
Two baskets by Jasmine Harris and one by Darden, coupled with 9 of 12 shooting at the line in the final five minutes, helped Kemper County split from Quitman (3-9).
“Once we regained our composure in the fourth quarter, that’s when we really started to pull away,” Slaughter said. “Most of that starts of defense. All of our points come off the defense, so if we’re rolling on defense, it’s going to be a close fight.”
Stringfellow finished with a game-high 19 points for the Lady Wildcats, and Darden ended with 18. Bostic scored just once more after the first quarter for the Lady Panthers, and finished with a team-high 12 points. Satcher added 10, and Evans-Bonner chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and four steals.
Kemper County plays Northeast Lauderdale at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Sam Dale Tournament championship game, while Quitman takes on Southeast Lauderdale at 2 p.m. in the consolation matchup.
