Last season, in his first year as a head coach, John McKenzie just didn’t know what to expect.
“I had to learn a lot, and a lot of things fast as far as a player perspective and coaching perspective,” he said.
The Wildcats are coming off a 1-10 season in 2018 and are aiming for a rebounding year in 2019.
“We’re just trying to change the culture here, and some kids didn’t like it and at the end of the year last year I had a bunch of young guys, and I wanted to get them as much experience as possible,” McKenzie said. “We’ve had a lot of kids committed this offseason to try to get Kemper County back to what it was, and we’re working hard every day.”
Offensively, the Wildcats return nine starters that’ll be led by quarterback Deonte Rush.
Kemper County will have a plethora of receivers to spread the ball around to in Chris Rush, Jordan Little, Jamar Grace, Heaven Coleman, Jamari Scott and Aaron Steele.
Ricardo Windham and Trent Moore will each see time at running back.
“Offensively, we have a great skill set and will have a fast-paced offense,” McKenzie said. “Deonte has the right mindset at quarterback now and has been making better decisions. Aaron Steele is the backup quarterback but is a big factor on offense, and we will utilize him as much as possible. My concern is offensive line play. We will be very young up front and will have to grow up fast.”
Defensively is where the Wildcats will look to be the strongest as 10 starters return.
Ricardo Windham, Trent Moore and Ishmael Naylor all return at linebacker, along with Wes Granger at defensive tackle to lead the front seven.
The entire secondary is back, led by Deon Windham at strong safety, Keshod Grady at free safety and Heaven Coleman at defensive back.
“They have the right attitude on defense, and I’m really excited to see what they can do,” McKenzie said. “We have the two fastest kids in the school on that side of the ball, so they will have to carry us.”
Kemper County did not change divisions in the reclassification cycle and will remain in 5-3A. The region as a whole stayed the same other than Clarkdale replacing Choctaw Central.
“The biggest thing for us is we’re playing several bigger schools early to get us ready for division,” McKenzie said. “We need to get to the fourth quarter and see if the work we’ve put in pays off.”
