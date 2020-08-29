Laquintis Horne said one of the main goals for his inaugural season with Kemper Academy is to keep his team active.
Hired to replace longtime head coach Pete McCleskey, who came out of retirement last year for a final season with the Rams, Horne is taking over a squad that went 5-7 in 2019 and lost in the second round of the MAIS Class 2A playoffs. Right now, the East Mississippi Community College alumnus and former Kemper County assistant said he’s working to navigate a football season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re just rolling with the punches, trying to deal with this COVID thing,” he said. “Just trying to keep everybody healthy.”
With just three seniors on the team, Horne said he’s handling all the youth by trying to get players acclimated. Starting quarterback Dalton McFarland will be leading the Kemper Academy spread offense, while H-back Daylon Williamson, who will also line up at tight end, will play a large role in the running game as Horne is planning for minimal passing. When the Rams do look for opportunities in the air, freshman receiver Colton Kynarb will be a target.
“Experience is the best teacher,” Horne said. “And we’re just trying to get as many reps in as possible.”
On defense, Horne said the strategy is simple: get to the ball and wrap up. He added that he will look for his squad to find its rhythm at the midpoint of their regular season slate.
“The team goal is just making sure everybody gets through the season healthy, and just making sure everybody progresses game by game. Just take it one game at a time,” he said. “Hopefully by midway through the season, if we’re allowed to play that long, everybody will start to jell together and just (develop) camaraderie together.”
