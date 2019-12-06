ENTERPRISE — Two games weren’t enough between the Enterprise and Kemper Academy boys basketball teams.
Facing the Bulldogs for the third time in 13 days, after 29 and 21-point defeats, a different Rams team arrived from De Kalb and matched their opponents’ intensity and aggressiveness under the boards.
While Enterprise managed to slowly pull away in a 57-46 victory Friday night with the help of Eli Mabry’s game-high 26 points and potent 3-point shooting, Kemper Academy never fell behind by more than 15 and cut its deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter.
“We’re trying to learn how to win,” Rams head coach Brad Cheatam said. “They blew us out in the first game; the second game we were in it late in the third, and we were still close today. I was very proud and pleased.”
The Bulldogs took their largest lead of the contest at the end of the third quarter when Jackson Morrow scored to cap off a 9-0 run to make it 38-23. But River Keaton hit a 3 in the final seconds before the Rams hit back-to-back 3s to start the fourth to cut it to 40-32 with 6:05 remaining.
Derryon Gray then made three quick baskets, two off fast breaks, to put Enterprise up 47-34 with three minutes left. Dylan Williamson made two free throws to cut it back to an eight-point deficit for Kemper Academy, but the Bulldogs made six free throws in the waning minutes to seal the win.
“I had to go with two big guys tonight. We like being a fast, up-tempo team, but we had to slow it down at times and play with two bigs,” Enterprise head coach Justin Sollie said. “They punched us in the mouth, and I’m proud of how we responded, but what made it closer was we weren’t expecting it to be so physical.”
The Bulldogs ended up out-rebounding the Rams 35-24 but lost several battles for possession in the paint after misses on both offensive and defensive opportunities. Mabry finished with five made shots from beyond the arc and had 12 points in the opening quarter. Gray scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, and John Luke Parker added 10.
Keaton had nine points for Kemper Academy, and Eli Ward added five along with 12 rebounds and three blocks.
ENTERPRISE GIRLS 50, KEMPER ACADEMY 13
The Lady Bulldogs started Friday night’s contest on a 10-0 run and roared out to a 22-3 lead after the first quarter on their way to an easy 50-13 win.
Faith Guy helped pave the way, scoring 11 of her game-high 13 points in the opening period, including a trio of 3-pointers. She also contributed four rebounds and three steals. Brooke Kyle had 10 points and seven boards for Enterprise, and Kate Brannan added seven points, five rebounds and four steals. Enterprise finished 12-for-31 at the free throw line.
“We’ve been trying to work on finishing at the basket and attacking the basket more, which we did a little bit tonight,” Enterprise head coach Tim Reid said. “We’ve been working on making free throws, too. We’ve been struggling making free throws, so I saw some signs that we got a little better, but we’ve got to keep working on it.”
Jordan Gully had a team-high five points for the Lady Rams and added three steals, and Sara Gaylord had four points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
