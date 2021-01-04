FLOWOOD — Choctaw Central coach Bill Smith wanted to see how his team would respond.
After giving up a game-winning, buzzer-beating shot to Tishomingo County last week, the Lady Warriors bounced back with a 71-64 win at Hartfield Academy on Monday night.
“It was a pretty good battle between two really good teams,” Smith said. “We did a much better job of handling the ball, making shots and getting stops when we needed to tonight and hung on there at the end.”
It was a back-and-forth first half. Hartfield jumped out to a 15-8 lead midway through the first quarter, but the Lady Warriors would end the opening period on a 12-5 run to tie the game at 20.
In the second quarter, with Choctaw Central up 25-24, Carly Keats scored 10 straight points for the Lady Warriors to give Choctaw Central a 35-30 advantage. The Lady Warriors never trailed from that point on, and they held a 42-38 lead at halftime.
Keats finished with 17 points to lead Choctaw Central (9-3).
“When she’s open, she knows she has to shoot,” Smith said. “We made several 3s at the beginning of the game, and that gave us a spark.”
In the second half, Choctaw Central extended its lead to nine at 60-51 at the end of the third quarter. In the final eight minutes, the Lady Warriors went up by as many as 16 points at 67-51 midway through. Hartfield went on a 13-4 run to close the game out to cut the Lady Warrior lead down to seven.
Shantashia John added 13 points for Choctaw Central, which opens Region 4-4A play on Tuesday night at home against Kosciusko.
“We start back over tomorrow with district play, and everyone is 0-0,” Smith said. “We have to get healthy and just keep getting better.”
Mia Wheeler had a game-high 24 points to lead Hartfield Academy, while Cailey Walker added 16 points for the Lady Hawks (12-6).
“Choctaw Central is a really good team. That was some of the best guard play I’ve seen in a long time,” Hartfield Academy coach Benton Ingram said. “I’m proud of my girls for staying in the game and fighting to the end. It was a fun game, and if we can bring that intensity like we did tonight for the rest of the season, we will be hard to beat.”
HARTFIELD ACADEMY 60, CHOCTAW CENTRAL BOYS 42
The Josh Lee and Jonathan Lucas tandem is difficult to stop. It was no different Monday night as the two led the Hawks past the Warriors.
“I feel like we defended pretty well, and they never got comfortable behind the 3-point line,” Hartfield Academy coach Steven Makamson said. “Josh and Jonathan get a lot of attention, and what it does is it opens up our other guys, and they knocked down shots tonight.”
Lee had a game-high 21 points to lead Hartfield Academy. Lucas, a McNeese State commit, added 12 points for the Hawks (13-4).
Octavius Jones had 13 points to lead Choctaw Central (3-7).
