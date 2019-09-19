Conner Neville passed for more than 300 yards, and four East Mississippi Community College running backs scored touchdowns as the Lions beat Mississippi Delta Community College 41-23 Thursday evening in Moorhead.
Neville finished 27 of 41 in passing for 309 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Jason Brownlee finished with 93 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions, while Pervis Frazier had six catches for 85 yards. Austin Morphis caught eight passes for 79 yards.
Zias Perryman rushed 17 times for 94 yards and a touchdown for the Lions, while Hamm McGee had 10 carries for 39 years and a score. Keon Moore and Jamari Jones finished with 31 yards each and one touchdown apiece.
On defense, EMCC’s Fred Harvey tallied 10 solo tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. Jasper Williams had give tackles, on tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one pass breakup. Julius Coates had three tackles, one sack and one pass breakup.
EMCC (3-1, 2-0) hosts East Central Community College next week.
