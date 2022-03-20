BATON ROUGE — Jackson State University women’s basketball came up just short of an historic win, losing to LSU 83-77 Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
A technical foul on JSU head coach Tomekia Reed sparked a second-half explosion by the three-time defending SWAC Champions and two-time SWAC Tournament Champions.
Trailing 47-30 with 8:44 to play in the third quarter, JSU outscored LSU 28-10 the remainder of the period to take a 58-57 lead at the end of the period.
JSU extended the lead in the fourth quarter, as a pair of Miya Crump free throws gave Jackson State a 74-64 lead with 4:54 remaining.
However, LSU outscored Jackson State 19-5 the remainder the game.
Crump scored 21 points and five rebounds, and Ameshya Williams-Holliday scored 15 points with 12 rebounds. Dayzsha Rogan and Jariyah Covington each scored nine points. Keshuna Luckett scored seven, and Daja Woodard and Meridian High School alumna Ti’lan Boler each scored six for Jackson State, which outrebounded LSU 46-42.
