The Journey of Hope South team will be stopping Sunday in Meridian as part of their 59-day, 3,600 mile cross-country journey from Santa Barbara, California, to Washington D.C.
The group, which includes 20 cyclists and six crew members and is one of two Journey of Hope teams, is scheduled to be at Meridian Community College’s campus church chapel from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday for a sponsored dinner. Made up of members of the collegiate Pi Kappa Phi fraternity from around the nation, the team is dedicating their summer to reconnecting, through various shared experiences with people with disabilities through grant funding and community engagement. These men will average 75 miles per day on their journey from Santa Barbara to Washington, D.C.
Journey of Hope, organized by The Ability Experience, is a cycling trip that raises awareness and support for people with disabilities. Friendship Visits along the route will allow team members the opportunities to engage and develop friendships with the community members for whom they are riding. The team will rest in Meridian Sunday night before setting off for Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Monday morning.
Combined with corporate sponsorships, the two Journey of Hope teams will raise more than $400,000 and share a message of acceptance and inclusion for people with disabilities across the nation. The Ability Experience has raised over $20 million in its 44-year history.
